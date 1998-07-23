High Pressure in Semiconductor Physics II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521633, 9780080864532

High Pressure in Semiconductor Physics II, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber Tadeusz Suski
Serial Volume Editors: William Paul
eBook ISBN: 9780080864532
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521633
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd July 1998
Page Count: 461
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
25000.00
21250.00
253.59
215.55
260.00
221.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
25000.00
21250.00
231.00
196.35
150.00
127.50
190.00
161.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

D.K. Maude and J.C. Portal, Parallel Transport in Low Dimensional Semiconductor Structures. P.C. Klipstein, Tunneling Under Pressure. E. Anastassakis and M. Cardona, Phonones, Strains, and Pressure in Semiconductors. F.H. Pollak, Effects of External Uniaxial Stress on the Optical Properties of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Microstructures. A.R. Adams, M. Silver, and J. Allam, Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices. S. Porowski and I. Grzegory, The Application of High N2 Pressure in Physics and Technology of III-N Compounds. M. Yousuf, Diamond Anvils in High Pressure Studies of Semiconductors. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The "Willardson and Beer" Series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise indeed that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded. Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry. Volumes 54 and 55 present contributions by leading researchers in the field of high pressure semiconductors. Edited by T. Suski and W. Paul, these volumes continue the tradition of well-known but outdated publications such as Brigman's The Physics of High Pressure (1931 and 1949) and High Pressure Physics and Chemistry edited by Bradley. Volumes 54 and 55 reflect the industrially important recent developments in research and applications of semiconductor properties and behavior under desirable risk-free conditions at high pressures. These developments include the advent of the diamond anvil cell technique and the availability of commercial piston–cylinder apparatus operating at high hydrostatic pressures. These much-needed books will be useful to both researchers and practitioners in applied physics, materials science, and engineering.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in materials science (electronic materials field) and electrical engineering (field of electronic devices).

Details

No. of pages:
461
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864532
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521633

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

Tadeusz Suski Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

UNIPRESS, Warczawa, Poland

About the Serial Volume Editors

William Paul Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.