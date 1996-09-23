High Pressure Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824752, 9780080533957

High Pressure Chemical Engineering, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: P.R. von Rohr C. Trepp
eBook ISBN: 9780080533957
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd September 1996
Page Count: 707
Table of Contents

Preface. A. Chemical reaction engineering 27 papers (168 pages). B: Separation processes and phase equilibria 62 papers (372 pages). C: Plant, apparatus, machinery, measurements, control 25 papers (160 pages). Author Index. Keyword Index.

Description

This present volume contains the text of all contributions (oral and posters), except for the four invited papers, which were presented at the 3rd International Symposium on High Pressure Chemical Engineering on October 7-9, 1996. The symposium was divided into three major sections, namely

- Chemical reaction engineering

- Separation processes and phase equilibria

- Plant, apparatus, machinery, measurements, control.

Eidgenöossische Technische Hochschule, Zürich, Switzerland

