High Pressure Chemical Engineering, Volume 12
1st Edition
Preface. A. Chemical reaction engineering 27 papers (168 pages). B: Separation processes and phase equilibria 62 papers (372 pages). C: Plant, apparatus, machinery, measurements, control 25 papers (160 pages). Author Index. Keyword Index.
This present volume contains the text of all contributions (oral and posters), except for the four invited papers, which were presented at the 3rd International Symposium on High Pressure Chemical Engineering on October 7-9, 1996. The symposium was divided into three major sections, namely
- Chemical reaction engineering
- Separation processes and phase equilibria
- Plant, apparatus, machinery, measurements, control.
- 707
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- 23rd September 1996
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080533957
P.R. von Rohr Editor
C. Trepp Editor
Eidgenöossische Technische Hochschule, Zürich, Switzerland