High Performance Thermoplastic Resins and Their Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512783, 9780815517900

High Performance Thermoplastic Resins and Their Composites

1st Edition

Authors: Sylvie Beland
eBook ISBN: 9780815517900
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512783
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 181
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
130.00
110.50
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
130.00
110.50
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent developments in high performance thermoplastic resins and their composites are described in this book, and the benefits and limitations of these emerging materials are assessed for aerospace and other applications. Discussions on the performance of neat and continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic resins in terms of their properties and environmental and chemical resistance are provided.

Readership

Plastics manufacturers and processors.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Neat Thermoplastic Resins Properties 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Properties of Neat Thermoplastic Resins 2.3 Characteristics of Some Thermoplastic Polymer Families 2.4 Summary
  3. Morphology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Factors Influencing Morphology of Semi-Crystalline Thermoplastics 3.3 Morphology-Property Relationships of Semi-Crystalline Thermoplastics 3.4 Summary
  4. Performance of Thermoplastic Based Composites 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Room Temperature Mechanical Properties 4.3 Elevated Temperature Mechanical Properties 4.4 Damage Resistance and Tolerance 4.5 Fatigue Resistance 4.6 Time-Dependent Behavior 4.7 Resistance to Thermal Cycling and Ionizing Radiation 4.8 Summary
  5. Processing of Advanced Thermoplastic Composites 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Advantages/Disadvantages 5.3 Treatment of Fibers 5.4 Combination of Fibers with Matrix 5.5 Lay-Up 5.6 Processing Techniques for Thermoplastic Composites 5.7 Processing of Flat Thermoplastic Laminates 5.8 Forming Techniques 5.9 Machining of Thermoplastic Composites 5.10 Reprocessability 5.11 Summary
  6. Joining Thermoplastic Composites 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Mechanical Fastening 6.3 Adhesive Bonding 6.4 Fusion Bonding (Welding) 6.5 Experimental Comparisons 6.6 Summary
  7. Costs and Aircraft Applications of Thermoplastic Composites 7.1 Costs of Thermoplastic Composites 7.2 Examples of Use of Thermoplastic Composites in Aircraft Applications 7.3 Summary
  8. Summary, Conclusions and Recommendations 8.1 Neat Thermoplastic Resins 8.2 Morphology 8.3 Thermoplastic Composites 8.4 Processing 8.5 Joining 8.6 Aircraft Applications of Thermoplastic Composites
  9. References

Details

No. of pages:
181
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517900
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512783

About the Author

Sylvie Beland

Affiliations and Expertise

Canadian Space Agency

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.