High Performance Thermoplastic Resins and Their Composites
1st Edition
Authors: Sylvie Beland
eBook ISBN: 9780815517900
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512783
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 181
Description
Recent developments in high performance thermoplastic resins and their composites are described in this book, and the benefits and limitations of these emerging materials are assessed for aerospace and other applications. Discussions on the performance of neat and continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic resins in terms of their properties and environmental and chemical resistance are provided.
Readership
Plastics manufacturers and processors.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Neat Thermoplastic Resins Properties 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Properties of Neat Thermoplastic Resins 2.3 Characteristics of Some Thermoplastic Polymer Families 2.4 Summary
- Morphology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Factors Influencing Morphology of Semi-Crystalline Thermoplastics 3.3 Morphology-Property Relationships of Semi-Crystalline Thermoplastics 3.4 Summary
- Performance of Thermoplastic Based Composites 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Room Temperature Mechanical Properties 4.3 Elevated Temperature Mechanical Properties 4.4 Damage Resistance and Tolerance 4.5 Fatigue Resistance 4.6 Time-Dependent Behavior 4.7 Resistance to Thermal Cycling and Ionizing Radiation 4.8 Summary
- Processing of Advanced Thermoplastic Composites 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Advantages/Disadvantages 5.3 Treatment of Fibers 5.4 Combination of Fibers with Matrix 5.5 Lay-Up 5.6 Processing Techniques for Thermoplastic Composites 5.7 Processing of Flat Thermoplastic Laminates 5.8 Forming Techniques 5.9 Machining of Thermoplastic Composites 5.10 Reprocessability 5.11 Summary
- Joining Thermoplastic Composites 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Mechanical Fastening 6.3 Adhesive Bonding 6.4 Fusion Bonding (Welding) 6.5 Experimental Comparisons 6.6 Summary
- Costs and Aircraft Applications of Thermoplastic Composites 7.1 Costs of Thermoplastic Composites 7.2 Examples of Use of Thermoplastic Composites in Aircraft Applications 7.3 Summary
- Summary, Conclusions and Recommendations 8.1 Neat Thermoplastic Resins 8.2 Morphology 8.3 Thermoplastic Composites 8.4 Processing 8.5 Joining 8.6 Aircraft Applications of Thermoplastic Composites
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 181
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517900
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512783
About the Author
Sylvie Beland
Affiliations and Expertise
Canadian Space Agency
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.