High Performance Servers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856170840, 9781483295183

High Performance Servers

1st Edition

Authors: Architecture Technology Corpor
eBook ISBN: 9781483295183
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th October 1991
Page Count: 118
Description

LANs have gone through stages. Early LANs connected asychronous terminals to minicomputers. With the advent of the IBM PC the focus on technology changed to that of PCs connected to some type of 'file server'. After a number of years, the battle over file servers turned into a battle of network operating systems. With the advent of the client server model, and high performance workstations, one direction the battle has been taking is to develop a high performance server engine.

The general strategy in this arena is to attempt to remove bottlenecks in the processing of service requests to the various networks operating. Several consortiums of venture capitalists have poured amounts of money in the range of $20m into developing the ultimate high performance server. With Novell shipping thousands of copies of NetWare 386 per month, this lucrative market is about to undergo intense long term competition.

This report describes the general approaches that can be used to develop a high performance server and several of the key products in the area including products from several start up ventures.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Clients and servers. Performance issues. Server software and operating systems. System processor. Adapters and bus structures. Other issues. High–performance server software products. Banyan VINES / 386. Novell NetWare / 386. Microsoft LAN manager version 2.0. High–performance server hardware products. AT & T. Banyan CNS. Compaq. Datapoint 7850. NetFRAME. Tricord systems powerFrame.

