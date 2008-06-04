High Performance Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515807, 9780080947600

High Performance Polymers

1st Edition

Authors: Johannes Fink Johannes Fink
eBook ISBN: 9780080947600
eBook ISBN: 9780815519751
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515807
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 4th June 2008
Page Count: 760
Table of Contents

Carbazole Polymers; Poly(p-xylylene)s; Poly(arylene vinylene)s; Poly(phenylene ether)s; Poly(phenylene sulfide); Poly(aryl ether ketone)s; Poly(arylene ether sulfone)s; Poly(arylene ether nitrile)s; Triazole Polymers; Poly(oxadiazole)s; Poly(naphthalates); Aramids; Poly(phthal amide)s; Poly(imide)s; Poly(amide imide)s; Liquid Crystal Polymers

Description

This book presents the state-of-the-art polymerization, fabrication and application methods of high performance industrial polymers, pertaining specifically to recent developments from the chemistry and engineering perspective. All introductory, monomer, polymerization and fabrication techniques are reviewed, and basic information is provided to help demystify the more advanced material. Chapters are arranged according to chemical constitution of the individual classes, starting with main chain carbon-carbon polymers and leading to ether-containing, sulphur-containing, and so on. Special additives, suppliers and commercial grades, safety, environmental impact and recycling are also explained. Commercially available polymers are listed throughout the book.

Key Features

  • Presents the state-of-the-art polymerization, fabrication and application methods of high performance industrial polymers
  • Provides fundamental information for practical engineers working in industries that develop advanced applications (electronic industry, medical instruments, etc)
  • Discusses environmental impact and recycling of particular polymers
  • Includes recent journal and patent literature of specific interest to specialists

Readership

Engineers in industry -- Automotive and aerospace industry, Fiber technology, Coating technology, Electrical and electronic industry, Sensor technology, Fuel cell technology, Gas separation technology, Vacuum technology, Cooking ware manufacturers, Manufacturers for photovoltaic devices, Manufacturers for data storage, Manufacturers for medical instruments, Manufacturers of optical wave guides, Sailcloth manufacture.

About the Authors

Johannes Fink Author

Dr. Fink is a Professor of Macromolecular Chemistry at Montanuniversit Leoben, Austria.

