High-Performance Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123122056, 9781483261843

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

1st Edition

Advances and Perspectives

Editors: Csaba Horváth
eBook ISBN: 9781483261843
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1988
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 5 presents the applications of high-performance liquid chromatography to the analysis and purification of biopolymers. The book, composed of three chapters, provides a detailed description of silica gel-supported stationary phases; tackles biospecific interaction chromatography, a tool in the study of complex carbohydrates and as an industrial separation process in biotechnology; and discusses the potential advantages of displacement chromatography for multicomponent separations. Chromatographers, chemists, and researchers in the field of chemical analysis will find this book a good source of information.

Table of Contents


Contents

Conspectus

Preface

Bonded Silica Phases for the Separation of Biopolymers by Means of Column Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Silica and Bonded-Phase Chemistry

III. Survey of Commercial Bonded Silica Packings

IV. Brief Chromatographie Characteristics of LC Phase Systems Applied to Biopolymer Separation

V. Conclusion

References

High-Performance Affinity Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Survey of the Literature of High-Performance

Affinity Chromatography

III. Fundamental Aspects of High-Performance Affinity Chromatography

IV. Preparation of Affinity Chromatographie Supports

V. Detection Methods in High-Performance Affinity Chromatography

VI. Conclusions

VII. The Future

References

High-Performance Displacement Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Displacement Development

III. Evolution of Displacement Chromatography

IV. Theory

V. Mathematical Treatment of Displacement Chromatography by the h Transformation

VI. Instrumentation

VII. Selection of the Chromatographie System

VIII. Column Regeneration

IX. Planar Displacement Chromatography

X. Selected Applications of Displacement Chromatography

XI. Effect of Operating Parameters

XII. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483261843

About the Editor

Csaba Horváth

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.