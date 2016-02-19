High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
Advances and Perspectives
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 5 presents the applications of high-performance liquid chromatography to the analysis and purification of biopolymers. The book, composed of three chapters, provides a detailed description of silica gel-supported stationary phases; tackles biospecific interaction chromatography, a tool in the study of complex carbohydrates and as an industrial separation process in biotechnology; and discusses the potential advantages of displacement chromatography for multicomponent separations. Chromatographers, chemists, and researchers in the field of chemical analysis will find this book a good source of information.
Bonded Silica Phases for the Separation of Biopolymers by Means of Column Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Silica and Bonded-Phase Chemistry
III. Survey of Commercial Bonded Silica Packings
IV. Brief Chromatographie Characteristics of LC Phase Systems Applied to Biopolymer Separation
V. Conclusion
High-Performance Affinity Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Survey of the Literature of High-Performance
Affinity Chromatography
III. Fundamental Aspects of High-Performance Affinity Chromatography
IV. Preparation of Affinity Chromatographie Supports
V. Detection Methods in High-Performance Affinity Chromatography
VI. Conclusions
VII. The Future
High-Performance Displacement Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Displacement Development
III. Evolution of Displacement Chromatography
IV. Theory
V. Mathematical Treatment of Displacement Chromatography by the h Transformation
VI. Instrumentation
VII. Selection of the Chromatographie System
VIII. Column Regeneration
IX. Planar Displacement Chromatography
X. Selected Applications of Displacement Chromatography
XI. Effect of Operating Parameters
XII. Concluding Remarks
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th December 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261843