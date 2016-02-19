High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
Advances and Perspectives
Editors: Csaba Horváth
eBook ISBN: 9781483261836
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1980
Page Count: 358
Description
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 2 presents the fundamental aspects of high-performance liquid chromatography, laboratory technique for chemical analysis with a wide range of applications.
The book consists of three chapters discussing the optimization of the column and the operating conditions of the chromatographic system; use of polar adsorbents and nonpolar eluents; and reversed-phase chromatography, the main branch of high-performance liquid chromatography.
Chromatographers, chemists, and researchers in the field of chemical analysis will find this book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Conspectus
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Optimization in Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Resolution and Efficiency
III. Analysis Time, Flowrate, and Pressure
IV. Flow Velocity and Column Efficiency
V. What to Optimize in Liquid Chromatography
VI. Equations Used for Optimization
VII. Ways to Achieve 5000 Plates in 5 Minutes
VIII. Column Performance at Minimum Inlet Pressure
IX. Critical Minimum Pressure
X. Achievement of Fastest Analyses
XI. Practical Considerations
XII. Equipment Specifications
XIII. Conclusions
References
Liquid Chromatography on Silica and Alumina as Stationary Phases
I. Introduction
II. Stationary Phases
III. Role of the Eluent
IV. Effect of Sample Structure on Retention
V. Anisocratic Analysis
VI. Theory of Adsorption Chromatography
VII. Selected Applications
VIII. Prospects
References
Reversed-Phase Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. The Stationary Phase
III. The Mobile Phase
IV. Effect of Temperature
V. Theory of Reversed-Phase Chromatography
VI. Modulation of Selectivity by Secondary Equilibria
VII. Physicochemical Measurements
VIII. Selected Analytical Applications
Notation
References
Index
Erratum
