High-Performance Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123122025, 9781483261836

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

1st Edition

Advances and Perspectives

Editors: Csaba Horváth
eBook ISBN: 9781483261836
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1980
Page Count: 358
Description

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 2 presents the fundamental aspects of high-performance liquid chromatography, laboratory technique for chemical analysis with a wide range of applications. The book consists of three chapters discussing the optimization of the column and the operating conditions of the chromatographic system; use of polar adsorbents and nonpolar eluents; and reversed-phase chromatography, the main branch of high-performance liquid chromatography.
Chromatographers, chemists, and researchers in the field of chemical analysis will find this book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Conspectus

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Optimization in Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Resolution and Efficiency

III. Analysis Time, Flowrate, and Pressure

IV. Flow Velocity and Column Efficiency

V. What to Optimize in Liquid Chromatography

VI. Equations Used for Optimization

VII. Ways to Achieve 5000 Plates in 5 Minutes

VIII. Column Performance at Minimum Inlet Pressure

IX. Critical Minimum Pressure

X. Achievement of Fastest Analyses

XI. Practical Considerations

XII. Equipment Specifications

XIII. Conclusions

References

Liquid Chromatography on Silica and Alumina as Stationary Phases

I. Introduction

II. Stationary Phases

III. Role of the Eluent

IV. Effect of Sample Structure on Retention

V. Anisocratic Analysis

VI. Theory of Adsorption Chromatography

VII. Selected Applications

VIII. Prospects

References

Reversed-Phase Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. The Stationary Phase

III. The Mobile Phase

IV. Effect of Temperature

V. Theory of Reversed-Phase Chromatography

VI. Modulation of Selectivity by Secondary Equilibria

VII. Physicochemical Measurements

VIII. Selected Analytical Applications

Notation

References

Index

Erratum


Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483261836

Csaba Horváth

