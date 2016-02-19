High-Performance Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123122018, 9781483262024

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

1st Edition

Advances and Perspectives

Editors: Csaba Horváth
eBook ISBN: 9781483262024
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1980
Page Count: 342
Description

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 1 deals with the fundamental aspects of high-performance liquid chromatography, a technique used in chemical analysis. The publication provides accounts, presented by experts in the field, of a variety of topics in high-performance liquid chromatography. Each chapter covers interesting subjects such as the evolution of liquid chromatography; the use of bonded phases in high-performance chromatography; effects of ionization and complex formation on retention and selectivity in reversed-phase chromatography; and gradient elution. Chromatographers, chemists, and researchers in the field of chemical analysis will find this book a valuable reference material.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Conspectus

Preface

Evolution of Liquid Chromatography: A Historical Overview

I. The Field as We See It Today

II. The Beginnings

III. The Dormant Period

IV. The Rebirth of Chromatography

V. Variants of Chromatography

VI. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

VII. Postword

References

Practical Operation of Bonded-Phase Columns in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Types of Bonded-Phase Chromatography

III. Characteristics of Silica Gel

IV. Preparation of Bonded Phases

V. Phase Chain Length and Its Effect

VI. Columns for Bonded-Phase Chromatography

VII. Columns for Normal Bonded-Phase Chromatography

VIII. Modes of Reverse-Phase Chromatography

IX. Columns for Reverse-Phase Chromatography

X. Ion-Pair Chromatography

XI. Other Experimental Variables in Bonded-Phase

Chromatography

XII. Conclusions

References

Secondary Chemical Equilibria in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Concepts

III. Chemical Principles of Ionic Equilibria

IV. Chromatography

V. Conclusion

References

Gradient Elution

I. Introduction

II. A Simplified Picture of Separation in Gradient Elution

III. Experimental Considerations

IV. Designing and Improving a Gradient Separation

V. Theoretical Relationships

VI. Conclusion

List of Symbols

References

Index


