High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
Advances and Perspectives
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography: Advances and Perspectives, Volume 1 deals with the fundamental aspects of high-performance liquid chromatography, a technique used in chemical analysis. The publication provides accounts, presented by experts in the field, of a variety of topics in high-performance liquid chromatography. Each chapter covers interesting subjects such as the evolution of liquid chromatography; the use of bonded phases in high-performance chromatography; effects of ionization and complex formation on retention and selectivity in reversed-phase chromatography; and gradient elution. Chromatographers, chemists, and researchers in the field of chemical analysis will find this book a valuable reference material.
Evolution of Liquid Chromatography: A Historical Overview
I. The Field as We See It Today
II. The Beginnings
III. The Dormant Period
IV. The Rebirth of Chromatography
V. Variants of Chromatography
VI. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
VII. Postword
References
Practical Operation of Bonded-Phase Columns in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Types of Bonded-Phase Chromatography
III. Characteristics of Silica Gel
IV. Preparation of Bonded Phases
V. Phase Chain Length and Its Effect
VI. Columns for Bonded-Phase Chromatography
VII. Columns for Normal Bonded-Phase Chromatography
VIII. Modes of Reverse-Phase Chromatography
IX. Columns for Reverse-Phase Chromatography
X. Ion-Pair Chromatography
XI. Other Experimental Variables in Bonded-Phase
Chromatography
XII. Conclusions
References
Secondary Chemical Equilibria in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Concepts
III. Chemical Principles of Ionic Equilibria
IV. Chromatography
V. Conclusion
References
Gradient Elution
I. Introduction
II. A Simplified Picture of Separation in Gradient Elution
III. Experimental Considerations
IV. Designing and Improving a Gradient Separation
V. Theoretical Relationships
VI. Conclusion
List of Symbols
References
Index
