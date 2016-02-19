High Performance Liquid Chromatography focuses on the developments, operating techniques, practices, equipment, and packing materials involved in High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). The book first offers information on basic chromatographic theory, equipment, and the column. Topics include resolution, efficiency, pumps and gradient systems, connectors, detectors, injectors, column packing and testing, packing materials, and coupling of columns. The text also ponders on sample treatment and separation methods, as well as trace analysis, reversed phase chromatography, and selection/optimization conditions.

The publication examines adjustment of selectivity by the use of eluent additives and preparative liquid chromatography. Discussions focus on chromatography on dynamically modified oxide gels, metal complexation, crown ethers, ion pair chromatography, materials for preparative chromatography, and separation strategy. The text also reviews the trends in the practice of HPLC and chiral chromatography.

The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in High Performance Liquid Chromatography.