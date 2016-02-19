High Performance Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
High Performance Liquid Chromatography focuses on the developments, operating techniques, practices, equipment, and packing materials involved in High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC).
The book first offers information on basic chromatographic theory, equipment, and the column. Topics include resolution, efficiency, pumps and gradient systems, connectors, detectors, injectors, column packing and testing, packing materials, and coupling of columns. The text also ponders on sample treatment and separation methods, as well as trace analysis, reversed phase chromatography, and selection/optimization conditions.
The publication examines adjustment of selectivity by the use of eluent additives and preparative liquid chromatography. Discussions focus on chromatography on dynamically modified oxide gels, metal complexation, crown ethers, ion pair chromatography, materials for preparative chromatography, and separation strategy. The text also reviews the trends in the practice of HPLC and chiral chromatography.
The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in High Performance Liquid Chromatography.
Table of Contents
List of Abbreviations
Glossary of Symbols
1 Introduction
2 Basic Chromatographic Theory
2.1 Column Capacity Ratio
2.2 Efficiency
2.3 Resolution
2.4 Asymmetry
3 Equipment
3.1 Pumps and Gradient Systems
3.2 Injectors
3.3 Connectors
3.4 Detectors
3.5 Data Systems
4 The Column
4.1 Column Design
4.2 Packing Materials
4.3 Column Packing and Testing
4.4 Practical Considerations
4.5 Coupling of Columns
4.6 Micro Columns
5 Sample Treatment
5.1 Clean-Up Procedures
5.2 Trace Analysis
5.3 Derivatisation
5.4 Post-Column Reaction Detectors
6 Separation Methods
6.1 Selection/Optimization of Conditions
6.2 Normal Phase Chromatography
6.3 Liquid-Liquid Partition Chromatography
6.4 Reversed Phase Chromatography
6.5 Ion Exchange Chromatography
6.6 Size Exclusion Chromatography
6.7 Affinity Chromatography
6.8 Inclusion Chromatography
6.9 Chiral Chromatography
7 Adjustment of Selectivity by Use of Fluent Additives
7.1 Ion Pair Partition Chromatography
7.2 Chromatography on Dynamically Modified Oxide Gels
7.3 Metal Complexation
7.4 Crown Ethers
8 Preparative Liquid Chromatography
8.1 Separation Strategy
8.2 Equipment for Preparative LC
8.3 Materials for Preparative Chromatography
8.4 Applications
9 Chiral Chromatography
9.1 Enantiomeric Resolution by Preparation of Diastereoisomer
9.2 Direct Enantiomer Resolution
10 Current Trends in the Practice of HPLC
10.1 Columns
10.2 Detectors
10.3 Packing Materials
10.4 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
10.5 Conclusions
References
Appendix I Packing Materials for High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Appendix II Properties of Chromatographic Solvents
Index
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 23rd April 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281292