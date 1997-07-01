High Performance Liquid Chromatography & Capillary Electrophoresis

HPLC and CE: Principles and Practice presents the latest information on the most powerful separation techniques available: high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and capillary electrophoresis (CE). Fundamental theory, instrumentation, modes of operation, and optimization of separations are presented in a concise, non-technical style to help the user in choosing the appropriate technique quickly and accurately. Well- illustrated and containing convenientend-of-chapter summaries of the major concepts, the book provides in-depth coverage of trouble-shooting, improvement of resolution, data manipulation, selectivity, and sensitivity. Graduate students, technicians, and researchers who must use separations with little or no background in analytical chemistry can overcome separation anxiety and get started in obtaining the best possible separations in minimal time. The book will alsobe useful to analytical chemists who need a better understanding of theory and processes.