High Performance Liquid Chromatography & Capillary Electrophoresis
1st Edition
Principles and Practices
Description
HPLC and CE: Principles and Practice presents the latest information on the most powerful separation techniques available: high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and capillary electrophoresis (CE). Fundamental theory, instrumentation, modes of operation, and optimization of separations are presented in a concise, non-technical style to help the user in choosing the appropriate technique quickly and accurately. Well- illustrated and containing convenientend-of-chapter summaries of the major concepts, the book provides in-depth coverage of trouble-shooting, improvement of resolution, data manipulation, selectivity, and sensitivity. Graduate students, technicians, and researchers who must use separations with little or no background in analytical chemistry can overcome separation anxiety and get started in obtaining the best possible separations in minimal time. The book will alsobe useful to analytical chemists who need a better understanding of theory and processes.
Key Features
- Fully up-to-date information on both HPLC and CE includes troubleshooting and comparisons of the two techniques
- Applicable to a wide variety of separation problems
- Covers basic concepts governing any separation as well as instrumentation and how to use it
- Helps the user to obtain optimal resolution in minimal time
- Contains information on special procedures such as chiral separations, affinity chromatography, and sample preparation
- Includes information on upcoming trends such as miniaturization
- Major concepts in each chapter are organized to allow access to information easily and quickly
- Contains practical bibliography for accessing the literature
Readership
Analytical chemists, researchers, engineers, and technicians in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, and cosmetics industries as well as government and health care organizations including FDA, CDC, OSHA, EPA, etc. Also researchers and technicians in academia in such fields as environmental chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology and pharmacology who are working on separation problems with relatively little fundamental knowledge of analytical separations.
Table of Contents
High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Introduction. Classification of Liquid Chromatographic Methods. Basic Concepts. Summary of Major Concepts. References. Separations in High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Introduction. Normal Phase Chromatography. Reversed Phase Chromatography. Hydrophobic Interaction. Ion Exchange Chromatography. Size Exclusion Chromatography. Affinity Chromatography. Chiral Separations. Summary of Major Concepts. References. Instrumentation for High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Introduction. Solvent Delivery Systems. Solvent Degassing. Isocratic Versus Gradient Pumping Systems. Sample Introduction. Columns. Detectors. Sample Preparation. Troubleshooting. Summary of Major Concepts. References. Capillary Electrophoresis, Introduction. Classification of Electrophoretic Modes. Basic Concepts. Summary of Major Concepts. Separations in Capillary Electrophoresis, Introduction. Capillary Zone Electrophoresis. Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography. Capillary Gel Electrophoresis. Capillary Electromatography. Chiral Capillary Electrophoresis. Capillary Isoelectric Focusing. Capillary Isotachophoresis. Summary of Major Concepts. References. Instrumentation for Capillary Electrophoresis, Introduction. High Voltage Power Supply. Sample Injection. Capillaries. Detection. Fraction Collection. Sample Preparation. Troubleshooting. Summary of Major Concepts. References. Data Manipulation, Introduction. Identification of Peaks. Quantification. Summary of Major Concepts. References. Miniaturization, Introduction. Classification. Applications of Miniaturized LC. Separations on a Chip. Summary of Major Concepts. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 1st July 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534169
About the Author
Andrea Weston
Affiliations and Expertise
Dionex
Phyllis Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Chemistry, University of Rhode Island