High-Performance Elastomeric Materials Reinforced by Nano-Carbons
1st Edition
Multifunctional Properties and Industrial Applications
Description
High-Performance Elastomeric Materials Reinforced by Nanocarbons: Multifunctional Properties and Industrial Applications provides detailed information on the latest techniques and state-of-the-art developments regarding elastomeric materials reinforced by nano-carbon. The book supports academic researchers and postgraduate students who are looking to further advance the research and study of high-performance, multifunctional materials. In addition, it enables those in industry to improve manufacture and end products by using these materials.
Key Features
- Enables the reader to understand the latest advanced applications of high-performance elastomers reinforced by nano-carbons
- Unlocks the door to essential properties for harsh environments, such as thermal conductivity, oil resistance, permeability, de-icing and cracking resistance
- Covers the processability of nano-elastomers, including extrusion, compression, moulding methods and techniques
Readership
Academia: Researchers, scientists and postgraduate students working on elastomeric materials or rubber nanocomposites, as well as in the broader fields of Materials Science, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Physics, and Chemical Engineering. Industry: Engineers, technologists and research scientists working with elastomers and high-performance elastomeric materials for product design and manufacture
Table of Contents
Section 1. Materials
1. Classification of rubbers and components for harsh environmental systems
2. Classifications of nano-carbons and their peculiar characteristics for improving rubber properties in harsh environment
3. Functionalization methods of CNTs and GNPs for rubber systems
Section 2. Processing
4. Dispersion methods of CNTs and GNPs in elastomeric matrices, synergy and standard characterization methods
5. Compression moulding technology of rubber nanocomposites: the state of the art
6. Extrusion and injection moulding manufacturing processes of rubber nanocomposites: critical aspects and perspectives
Section 3. Properties
7. Mechanics of rubber nanocomposites
8. Thermal, electrical, and sensing properties of rubber nanocomposites
9. Testing of rubber nanocomposites for aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas applications
10. Analytical and numerical modelling of nanocomposites
Section 4. Smart Aspects
11. Electrically conductive rubbers
12. End of life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161982
About the Editor
Luca Valentini
Luca Valentini received his Master Degree in Physics from the University of Perugia and his PhD degree in Materials Science from the University of Naples ‘‘Federico II’’ (Italy) in 2001. From 2006-2015, he was Assistant Professor at the University of Perugia. He is currently permanent staff as Associate Professor of Materials Science and Technology at the University of Perugia. Current research topics involve bionicomposites based on nanostructured carbons, electrical and optical properties of thin ﬁlms, surface chemistry and assembly of polymer nanocomposites. He has more than 160 publications in international journals in the ﬁelds of materials science and polymer science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, University of Perugia, INSTM Research Unit, Italy
Miguel Angel Lopez Manchado
Miguel A. Lopez-Manchado received his PhD degree in Chemistry Sciences from the University Complutense of Madrid in 1997. From 1998-2000 he was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Perugia. He received a Ramon y Cajal contract in 2002 and from 2006 he was permanent staff as Tenured Researcher at ICTP-CSIC (Institute of Polymer Science and Technology), promoted to Research Scientist in 2011, and then to Research Professor in 2016. He is the author of more than 150 publications in scientific journals and books, and his current research topics include processing and characterisation of composite materials and nanocomposites, and evaluation of structure-properties relationships.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Instituto de Ciencia y Tecnología de Polímeros, ICTP-CSIC, Spain