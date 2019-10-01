High-Performance Elastomeric Materials Reinforced by Nano-Carbons

Section 1. Materials

1. Classification of rubbers and components for harsh environmental systems

2. Classifications of nano-carbons and their peculiar characteristics for improving rubber properties in harsh environment

3. Functionalization methods of CNTs and GNPs for rubber systems

Section 2. Processing

4. Dispersion methods of CNTs and GNPs in elastomeric matrices, synergy and standard characterization methods

5. Compression moulding technology of rubber nanocomposites: the state of the art

6. Extrusion and injection moulding manufacturing processes of rubber nanocomposites: critical aspects and perspectives

Section 3. Properties

7. Mechanics of rubber nanocomposites

8. Thermal, electrical, and sensing properties of rubber nanocomposites

9. Testing of rubber nanocomposites for aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas applications

10. Analytical and numerical modelling of nanocomposites

Section 4. Smart Aspects

11. Electrically conductive rubbers

12. End of life