High Performance Data Network Design
1st Edition
Design Techniques and Tools
Description
High-Performance Data Network Design contains comprehensive coverage of network design, performance, and availability. Tony Kenyon provides the tools to solve medium- to large-scale data network design problems from the ground up. He lays out a practical and systematic approach that integrates network planning, research, design, and deployment, using state-of-the-art techniques in performance analysis, cost analysis, simulation, and topology modeling.
The proliferation and complexity of data networks today is challenging our ability to design and manage them effectively. A new generation of Internet, e-commerce, and multimedia applications has changed traditional assumptions on traffic dynamics, and demands tight quality of service and security guarantees. These issues, combined with the economics of moving large traffic volumes across international backbones, mean that the demands placed on network designers, planners, and managers are now greater than ever before. High-Performance Data Network Design is a "must have" for anyone seriously involved in designing data networks. Together with the companion volume, Data Networks: Routing, Security, and Performance Optimization, this book gives readers the guidance they need to plan, implement, and optimize their enterprise infrastructure.
Key Features
· Provides real insight into the entire design process · Includes basic principles, practical advice, and examples of design for industrial-strength enterprise data networks · Integrates topics often overlooked—backbone optimization, bottleneck analysis, simulation tools, and network costing
Readership
Network designers, planners, engineers, IT managers
Table of Contents
A Review of the Basics; Capacity Planning; Network Design and Modeling; Network Cost Analysis; Physical Topology Design; LAN and MAN Technologies; WAN Technology and Design; ATM Technology and Design; Designing Bridged and Switched Networks; Appendices: UDP and TCP Port Numbers; Mathematical Review
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 8th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491455
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582074
About the Author
Tony Kenyon
Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Advisor Technologies Ltd., Berkshire, UK. ATL develops enterprise security management solutions for multivendor networks. Kenyon was formerly Technical Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Nokia IP.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Advisor Technologies Ltd., Berkshire, UK.
Reviews
"Without a doubt, Tony Kenyon is one of today's foremost technical authorities in the area of network design. High-Performance Data Network Design cements this position, and provides the most complete guide for networking professionals of all levels involved in the design and maintenance of medium to large networks. A book far more likely to be open on the desk than adorning a shelf."—Phil Miller, Nokia Internet Communications, author of TCP/IP Explained and LAN Technologies Explained, published by Digital Press "This book is essential reading for anyone involved in the design, deployment and support of any network. The content is not just theoretical, it is based on extensive practical experience and the writing style makes complex subjects compelling reading. Having been heavily involved with the development of a network topology design and costing tool in previous employment, it is refreshing to find a book that covers these topics and others in such depth. Not only are there excellent chapters on capacity planning, queuing and modeling (many with worked examples), but here, in one book, you can find in depth material on Local Area, Wide Area and Metropolitan Area Networks, including extensive coverage of technologies like ATM."—Bob Brace, VP of Marketing, Nokia