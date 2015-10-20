High Performance Computing and the Discrete Element Model
1st Edition
Opportunity and Challenge
Description
This book addresses the high performance computing of the Discrete Element Model (DEM). It is a comprehensive presentation of parallel implementation of the DEM on three popular parallel computing platforms; the multi-core PC, the GPU computer, and the cluster supercomputer.
Featuring accompanying MatLab source this book helps you implement the DEM model for use with high performing technology, for particular implementation of the dynamic failure of solids, granular flow and stress wave propagation through solids.
Key Features
- Features both Pre-processor, Solver, and Post-processor for the DEM
- Covers the parallel implementation of DEM on the cluster, multi-core PC, GPU PC
- Full of examples of dynamic fracturing, granular flow and stress wave propagation using high performance DEM
- Source codes and data files available for hands-on practice
Readership
Students, Researchers, and Engineers who have interests in Discrete Element Model (DEM) and Geomechanics; software developers, students and academics in the field of materials science and physics
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Introduction
- I.1 Discrete element model
- I.2 Discrete element model and high performance computing
- I.3 Conclusion
- 1: Serial Implementation
- Abstract
- 1.1 System design
- 1.2 Contact detection
- 1.3 Constitutive model
- 1.4 Time step, damping and energy calculation
- 1.5 Benchmark examples
- 1.6 Conclusion
- 2: Multi-core Implementation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Multi-core personal computer
- 2.2 Multi-core implementation using MATLAB
- 2.3 Performance analysis
- 2.4 Parallel implementation
- 2.5 Numerical examples
- 2.6 Conclusion
- 3: GPU Implementation
- Abstract
- 3.1 Graphics processing unit computing
- 3.2 GPU implementation of DICE2D
- 3.3 Examples
- 3.4 Conclusion
- 4: DICE2D and Cluster
- Abstract
- 4.1 Leonardi cluster
- 4.2 Run DICE2D on cluster
- 4.3 Numerical examples
- 4.4 Conclusion
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th October 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008096
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480317
About the Author
Gao-Feng Zhao
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW Australia