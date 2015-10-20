High Performance Computing and the Discrete Element Model - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480317, 9780081008096

High Performance Computing and the Discrete Element Model

1st Edition

Opportunity and Challenge

Authors: Gao-Feng Zhao
eBook ISBN: 9780081008096
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480317
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 20th October 2015
Page Count: 164
Description

This book addresses the high performance computing of the Discrete Element Model (DEM). It is a comprehensive presentation of parallel implementation of the DEM on three popular parallel computing platforms; the multi-core PC, the GPU computer, and the cluster supercomputer.

Featuring accompanying MatLab source this book helps you implement the DEM model for use with high performing technology, for particular implementation of the dynamic failure of solids, granular flow and stress wave propagation through solids.

Key Features

  • Features both Pre-processor, Solver, and Post-processor for the DEM
  • Covers the parallel implementation of DEM on the cluster, multi-core PC, GPU PC
  • Full of examples of dynamic fracturing, granular flow and stress wave propagation using high performance DEM
  • Source codes and data files available for hands-on practice

Readership

Students, Researchers, and Engineers who have interests in Discrete Element Model (DEM) and Geomechanics; software developers, students and academics in the field of materials science and physics

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Foreword
  • Preface
  • Introduction
    • I.1 Discrete element model
    • I.2 Discrete element model and high performance computing
    • I.3 Conclusion
  • 1: Serial Implementation
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 System design
    • 1.2 Contact detection
    • 1.3 Constitutive model
    • 1.4 Time step, damping and energy calculation
    • 1.5 Benchmark examples
    • 1.6 Conclusion
  • 2: Multi-core Implementation
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Multi-core personal computer
    • 2.2 Multi-core implementation using MATLAB
    • 2.3 Performance analysis
    • 2.4 Parallel implementation
    • 2.5 Numerical examples
    • 2.6 Conclusion
  • 3: GPU Implementation
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Graphics processing unit computing
    • 3.2 GPU implementation of DICE2D
    • 3.3 Examples
    • 3.4 Conclusion
  • 4: DICE2D and Cluster
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Leonardi cluster
    • 4.2 Run DICE2D on cluster
    • 4.3 Numerical examples
    • 4.4 Conclusion
  • Bibliography
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081008096
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785480317

About the Author

Gao-Feng Zhao

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW Australia

Ratings and Reviews

