High-Performance Communication Networks
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Changes
New chapters on TCP/IP and wireless
New material on WDM links, switches, optical networks
New sections on access: ADSL, cable
Updated treatment of ATM (UNI, PNNI, MPOA)
New sections on control of datagram networks
Virtually new chapter on network economics
1 Overview
Changes
new figures on telecommunications industry
updating of history to reflect current trends
(1.1) History of Communication Networks
(1.1.1) Telephone Networks
(1.1.2) Computer Networks
(1.1.3) Cable Television Networks
(1.1.4) Wireless Networks
(1.2) Networking Principles
(1.2.1) Digitization
(1.2.2) Economies of Scale
(1.2.3) Network Externalities
(1.2.4) Service Integration
(1.3) Future Networks
(1.3.1) The Internet
(1.3.2) Pure ATM Network
(1.3.3) Cable TV
(1.3.4) Wireless
(1.3.5) And the Winner Is
2 Network Services and Layered Architectures
Changes
new section on Applications
updated discussion of service quality
new subsection on Congestion control
new section on Network Architectures
new section on Network Bottlenecks
(2.1) Applications
(2.1.1) World-Wide Web
(2.1.2) Audio or Video Streams
(2.1.3) Voice over Packets and Videoconferences
(2.1.4) Networked Games
(2.1.5) Client/Server
(2.2) Traffic Characterization and Quality of Service
(2.2.1) Constant Bit Rate
(2.2.2) Variable Bit Rate
(2.2.3) Messages
(2.2.4) Other Requirements
(2.3) Network Services
(2.3.1) Connection-Oriented Service
(2.3.2) Connectionless Service
(2.4) High-Performance Networks
(2.4.1) Traffic Increase
(2.4.2) High-Performance
(2.5) Network Elements
(2.5.1) Principal Network Elements
(2.5.2) Network Elements and Service Characteristics
(2.5.3) Examples
(2.6) Basic Network Mechanisms
(2.6.1) Multiplexing
(2.6.2) Switching
(2.6.3) Error Control
(2.6.4) Flow Control
(2.6.5) Congestion Control
(2.6.6) Resource Allocation
(2.7) Layered Architecture
(2.7.1) Layers
(2.7.2) Implementation of Layers
(2.8) Open Data Network Model
(2.9) Network Architectures
(2.10) Network Bottlenecks
3 Packet-Switched Networks
Changes
- Fast Ethernets, Ethernet switches, VLANs
(3.1) OSI and IP Models
(3.1.1) Layer 1: Physical Layer
(3.1.2) Layer 2: Data Link Layer
(3.1.3) Sublayer 2a: Media Access Control
(3.1.4) Sublayer 2b: Logical Link Control
(3.1.5) Layer 3: Network Layer
(3.1.6) Layer 4: Transport Layer
(3.1.7) Layer 5: Session Layer
(3.1.8) Layer 6: Presentation Layer
(3.1.9) Layer 7: Application Layer
(3.1.10) Summary
(3.2) Ethernet (IEEE 802.3)
(3.2.1) Physical Layer
(3.2.2) MAC
(3.2.3) LLC
(3.3) Token Ring (IEEE 802.5)
(3.3.1) Physical Layer
(3.3.2) MAC
(3.3.3) LLC
(3.4) FDDI
(3.5) DQDB
(3.6) Frame Relay
(3.7) SMDS
4 The Internet and TCP/IP Networks
Changes
New chapter unifies treatment of TCP/IP
More thorough discussion of TCP and applications
New treatment of TCP performance
Extended discussion of improvements to TCP, including protocol enhancements
(4.1) Internet
(4.2) Overview of Internet Protocols
(4.3) Internet Protocol
(4.4) TCP and UDP
(4.5) Internet Success and Limitation
(4.6) Performance of TCP/IP Networks
(4.6.1) Window Adjustment in TCP
(4.6.2) Suggested Improvements for TCP
(4.6.3) Suggested Improvements for IP
(4.6.4) Suggested Improvements for Other Protocols
5 Circuit-Switched Networks
Changes
Update of SONET
Update on passive optical networks
New sections on ADSL, Cable TV
More complete treatment of MPEG
(5.1) Performance of Circuit-Switched Networks
(5.2) SONET
(5.2.1) SONET Frame Structure
(5.3) Dense wave-division multiplexing
(5.4) Fiber to the Home
(5.4.1) The Optical Loop Carrier System
(5.4.2) Passive Optical Networks
(5.4.3) Passive Photonic Loop
(5.4.4) Hybrid Scheme
(5.5) Digital subscriber line
(5.5.1) ISDN
(5.5.2) ADSL
(5.6) Intelligent Networks
(5.6.1) Service Examples
(5.6.2) Intelligent Network Architecture
(5.6.3) Functional Components
(5.7) CATV
(5.7.1) Layout
(5.7.2) CATV layered network
(5.7.3) Services over CATV
(5.7.4) MPEG
6 Asynchronous Transfer Mode
Changes
Updates on ATM services
New section on addressing, signaling and routing (UNI,PNNI)
Updates on ATM adaptation layer
Updates on ATM management
Recent work on IP over ATM including multicast, MPOA
(6.1) Main Features of ATM
(6.1.1) Connection-Oriented Service
(6.1.2) Fixed Cell Size
(6.1.3) Statistical Multiplexing
(6.1.4) Allocating Resources
(6.2) Addressing, signaling and routing
(6.2.1) ATM addressing
(6.2.2) Signaling
(6.2.3) PNNI routing
(6.3) ATM Header Structure
(6.3.1) VCI and VPI
(6.3.2) Other Fields
(6.3.3) Reserved VCI/VPI
(6.4) ATM Adaptation Layer
(6.4.1) Type 1
(6.4.2) Type 2
(6.4.3) Type 3/4
(6.4.4) Type 5
(6.5) Management and Control
(6.5.1) Fault Management
(6.5.2) Traffic and Congestion Control
(6.5.3) Network Status Monitoring and Configuration
(6.5.4) User/Network Signaling
(6.6) BISDN
(6.7) Internetworking with ATM
(6.7.1) Multiprotocol Encapsulation over AAL5
(6.7.2) LAN Emulation over ATM
(6.7.3) IP over ATM
(6.7.4) Multiprotocol over ATM (MPOA)
(6.7.5) FR and SMDS over ATM
7 Wireless Networks
Changes
New chapter
Detailed survey of wireless link impairments
Survey of medium access, network protocols
Detailed survey of existing wireless networks
Outline of ongoing work in industry and standards
(7.1) Introduction
(7.1.1) History of Wireless Networks
(7.1.2) Wireless Data Vision
(7.1.3) Technical Challenges
(7.2) The Wireless Channel
(7.2.1) Path loss
(7.2.2) Shadow Fading
(7.2.3) Multipath Flat-fading and Intersymbol Interference
(7.2.4) Doppler Frequency Shift
(7.2.5) Interference
(7.2.6) Infrared versus Radio
(7.2.7) Capacity Limits of Wireless Channels
(7.3) Link Level Design
(7.3.1) Modulation Techniques
(7.3.2) Channel Coding and Link Layer Retransmission
(7.3.3) Flat-Fading Countermeasures
(7.3.4) Intersymbol Interference Countermeasures
(7.4) Channel Access
(7.4.1) Multiple Access
(7.4.2) Random Access
(7.4.3) Spectral Etiquette
(7.5) Network Design
(7.5.1) Architecture
(7.5.2) Mobility Management
(7.5.3) Network Reliability
(7.5.4) Internetworking
(7.5.5) Security
(7.5.6) A New Paradigm for Wireless Network Design
(7.6) Wireless Networks Today
(7.6.1) Cellular Telephone Systems
(7.6.2) Cordless Phones
(7.6.3) Wireless LANs
(7.6.4) Wide Area Wireless Data Services
(7.6.5) Paging Systems
(7.6.6) Satellite Networks
(7.6.7) Other Wireless Systems and Applications
(7.7) Future Systems and Standards
(7.7.1) Wireless LANs
(7.7.2) Ad-Hoc Wireless Networks
(7.7.3) IMT-2000
(7.7.4) High Speed Digital Cellular
(7.7.5) Fixed Wireless Access
(7.7.6) HomeRF and Bluetooth
8 Control of Networks
Changes
- New section on congestion control in datagram networks
(8.1) Objectives and Methods of Control
(8.1.1) Overview
(8.1.2) Control Methods
(8.1.3) Time Scales
(8.1.4) Examples
(8.1.5) Quality of Service
(8.2) Circuit-Switched Networks
(8.2.1) Blocking
(8.2.2) Routing Optimization
(8.3) Datagram Networks
(8.3.1) Queuing Model
(8.3.2) Key Queuing Result
(8.3.3) Routing Optimization
(8.3.4) Congestion Control
(8.4) ATM Networks
(8.4.1) Control Problems
(8.4.2) Deterministic Approaches
(8.4.3) Statistical Procedures
(8.4.4) Deterministic or Statistical
9 Control of Networks: Mathematical Background
Changes
- New section on Large Deviations in Network
(9.1) Markov Chains
(9.1.1) Overview
(9.1.2) Discrete Time
(9.1.3) Continuous Time
(9.2) Circuit-Switched Networks
(9.2.1) Single Switch
(9.2.2) Network
(9.3) Datagram Networks
(9.3.1) M/M/1 Queue
(9.3.2) Discrete-Time Queue
(9.3.3) Jackson Network
(9.3.4) Buffer Occupancy for an MMF Source
(9.3.5) Insensitivity of Blocking Probability
(9.4) ATM Networks
(9.4.1) Deterministic Approaches
(9.4.2) Large Deviations of iid Random Variables
(9.4.3) Straight-Line Large Deviations
(9.4.4) Large Deviation of a Queue
(9.4.5) Bahadur-Rao Theorem
10 Network Economics
Changes
New section on Derived demand
New section on ISP economics
New section in INDEX experiment and system
(10.1) The Derived Demand for Network Services
(10.1.1) Information goods
(10.1.2) Site rents
(10.2) Internet Service Providers
(10.2.1) A subscriber demand model
(10.2.2) Empirical evidence
(10.3) Network Charges: Theory and Practice
(10.3.1) A resource model
(10.3.2) Economic Principles
(10.3.3) Charges in Practice
(10.3.4) Vulnerability of the Internet
(10.4) A Billing and Provisioniong System for Internet Connections
(10.4.1) User experience
(10.4.2) Demand for variable quality
(10.4.3) The INDEX billing and provisioning system
(10.4.4) Flexibility of INDEX pricing and provisioning
(10.5) Pricing a Single Resource
(10.5.1) Usage-Based Prices
(10.5.2) Congestion Prices
(10.5.3) Cost Recovery and Optimum Link Capacity
(10.6) Pricing for ATM Services
(10.6.1) A Model of ATM Resources and Services
(10.6.2) Revenue Maximization
11 Optical Networks
Changes
Optical links section abbreviated
New section on WDM
New section on Optical LANs
New section on optical switching
New section on optical routing and networks
(11.1) Optical links
(11.1.1) Transmitter
(11.1.2) Receiver
(11.1.3) Fiber
(11.1.4) Subcarrier Multiplexing
(11.2) WDM Systems
(11.3) Optical Cross-Connects
(11.4) Optical LANs
(11.4.1) Single-hop LANs
(11.4.2) Multi-hop LANs
(11.5) Optical Paths and Networks
(11.5.1) Static wavelength assignment
(11.5.2) Dynamic wavelength assignment and blocking
(11.5.3) Ring networks
(11.5.4) Hierarchical mesh networks
(11.5.5) Optical networks
12 Switching
Changes
New section on packet switching
Updating treatment of switch architectures to include multicast
(12.1) Switch Performance Measures
(12.2) Time- and Space-Division Switching
(12.3) Modular Switch Designs
(12.4) Packet Switching
(12.5) Distributed Buffer
(12.5.1) Impact of Hot Spots
(12.5.2) Input Buffers
(12.5.3) Combating Hot Spots
(12.5.4) Multicasting
(12.6) Shared Buffer
(12.6.1) Multicasting
(12.6.2) Queuing Analysis
(12.7) Output Buffer
(12.7.1) Multicasting
(12.7.2) Knockout
(12.8) Input Buffer
(12.8.1) HOL Blocking
(12.8.2) Overcoming HOL Blocking
(12.8.3) Multicasting
13 Towards a Global Multimedia Network
(13.1) Attributes of the Global Network
(13.2) Technology Areas
(13.2.1) Architecture
(13.2.2) Networking
(13.2.3) Signal Processing
(13.2.4) Applications
(13.3) Challenges
(13.3.1) Architecture
(13.3.2) Quality of Service
(13.3.3) Mobility
(13.3.4) Heterogeneity
(13.3.5) Scalability and Configurability
(13.3.6) Extensibility and Complexity Management
(13.3.7) Security
Description
By focusing on the convergence of the telephone, computer networking, cable TV, and wireless industries, this fully revised second edition explains current and emerging networking technologies. The authors proceed from fundamental principles to develop a comprehensive understanding of network architectures, protocols, control, performance, and economics. Communications engineers, computer scientists, and network administrators and managers will appreciate the book for its perspectives on the innovations that impact their work. Students will be enriched by the descriptive and thorough coverage of networking, giving them the knowledge to explore rewarding career opportunities.
Key Features
Provides the most recent information on
wide and local area networks, including WDM and optical networks, Fast and Gigabit Ethernets
- access networks, such as cable modems and DSL;
approaches for quality-differentiated services in IP and ATM networks.
Examines the Internet, including proposed advances for improved performance and quality of service.
- Presents a comprehensive discussion of wireless networks for voice and data.
- Explains the economic factors and technical tradeoffs that guide network development.
- Derives (in self-contained sections) the most important mathematical results of network performance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 693
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2000
- Published:
- 25th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508030
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558605749
Reviews
"A comprehensive view of networking technologies, their future directions, economic drivers for network growth, and analytical techniques to help get the most out of network resources. The book is very well written, and will be extremely valuable to practitioners and researchers alike."—Bharat Doshi, Lucent Technologies
"In a field where the rapid development of technology has made complete coverage in a single text almost impossible, this book is an exception. It represents a singular accomplishment of clarity, precision, accuracy, and topical currency. Its friendly style is complemented by insights, breadth, and a unique blend of traditional and innovative presentation."—Anthony Ephremides, University of Maryland
"The second edition covers new technologies that have emerged in the last few years. I have successfully used it in teaching at Stanford University. I believe this book is also very useful to a wide range of professionals who are trying to keep pace with the rapid developments in the field."—Nicholas Bambos, Stanford University
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jean Walrand Author
Jean Walrand, a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at UC-Berkelely, is a recipient of the Lanchester Prize and a fellow of both the IEEE and the Belgian American Educational Foundation. His research interests include stochastic processes, queuing theory, communication networks, and control systems. His other books include An Introduction to Queuing Networks (1988) and Communication Networks: A First Course (1998). He is co-founder of Odyssia Systems, a Berkeley-based company specializing in the development of IP-QoS systems.
<
Pravin Varaiya Author
Pravin Varaiya is the Nortel Networks Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at UC-Berkeley. A fellow of the IEEE and a member of the NAE, he has been engaged in teaching and research in communication networks for two decades. He is co-Principal Investigator on the NSF-sponsored Internet Demand Experiment (INDEX) and WebTP projects, as well as on an ONR-sponsored project dealing with ad hoc networks for unmanned air vehicles.