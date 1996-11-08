High Performance Audio Power Amplifiers
1st Edition
Description
Power amplifiers and their performance lie at the heart of audio engineering and provide some challenging problems for the engineer. Ben Duncan's experience, as an audio consultant, analog electronics designer and author, give him an unique insight into this difficult but rewarding field.
Linking analog electronics, acoustics, heat and music technology; high-end hi-fi and professional PA and recording studio use; theory, modelling and real-world practice; design and repair; the old and the new, the mainstream and the specialised, this comprehensive guide to power amps is a core reference for anyone in the industry, and any interested onlookers.
Reprinted with corrections September 1997
Key Features
- Comprehensive and colourful real-life guide
- Based on wide experience of audio and music technology
- Well-known and prolific author in the hi-fi and pro-audio press
Readership
Audio designers and engineers; analog electronic engineers; audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts; concert PA and studio monitoring system operators and installers
Table of Contents
Introduction and fundamentals
Overview of global requirements
The input port
Topologies, classes and modes
Features of the power stage
The power supply
Specifications and testing
Real world testing
Choice, application, installation and set-up
Maintenance and surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 8th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508047
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750626293
About the Author
Ben Duncan
Ben Duncan is well known to many users of audio power amplifiers around the world, both professional and domestic, through his hundreds of articles, reviews and research papers on music technology in the UK and US press, and through his part in creating several notable professional power amplifiers.Since 1977, he has been involved in the design of over 70 innovative, high-end audio products used by recording and broadcast studios, on stages, in clubs and by the most critical domestic listeners - as well as creating bespoke equipment for top musicians. Born in London, he has travelled widely but has lived mainly in Lincolnshire, home of his family for over 150 years. Outside a wide spectrum of music and festivals his interests include managing an organic garden, woodland and nature reserve; industrial archaeology, historic building restoration, psychic research, and 20th century political, social and engineering history. He is twice co-author of the book Rock Hardware in which he has chronicled the history of rock’n’roll PA.
Affiliations and Expertise
International consultant in high quality Audio Electronics, Pro & Hi-Fi; and prolific equipment designer. See Ben Duncan Research websites.
Reviews
"This handbook is the distillation of the state-of-the-art." --Sound and Communication Systems International
"Ben's experience in the professional field holds important messages for the modern designer - the measured performance vs sound quality issue and how it is possible to achieve good results in both areas. Any student who has sat in an electronics lecture which followed the usual, 'Audio power amplifiers are like this...blah...Class A, blah...Class B, waffle' would be advised to get a copy of this book immediately if they value their sanity." --Hi-Fi World
"The book combines audio fundamentals, electronic principles, engineering and operational practicality in a readable and informative manner which will appeal to the interested end-user, budding designer or maintenance engineer. All in all a very useful contribution in an area which has been poorly addressed until now. Line Up. Offers gems of practical advice which only experience in the field can provide." --Acoustics Bulletin
"The credentials of the author are beyond doubt and the information potential to the reader wishing to improve his knowledge of the subjects discussed in this book are immense." --Common Ground