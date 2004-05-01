High Nitrogen Steels and Stainless Steels
1st Edition
Manufacturing, Properties and Applications
Editors: B Raj
Hardcover ISBN: 9781842651292
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2004
Page Count: 224
This authoritative book covers manufacturing methods for and the key properties of these important steels and their alloys.
Historical evolution of HNS alloys; Production of high-nitrogen bearing steels and stainless steels; Microstructural aspects and thermodynamics stability of nitrogen bearing stainless steels; Corrosion properties of nitrogen bearing stainless steels; Mechanical behaviour of nitrogen-bearing stainless steels; Welding metallurgy studies; Applications and services, Future developments and applications of nitrogen-bearing steels and stainless steels.
B Raj
Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, India
