High Nitrogen Steels and Stainless Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781842651292

High Nitrogen Steels and Stainless Steels

1st Edition

Manufacturing, Properties and Applications

Editors: B Raj
Hardcover ISBN: 9781842651292
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2004
Page Count: 224
Description

This authoritative book covers manufacturing methods for and the key properties of these important steels and their alloys.

Table of Contents

Historical evolution of HNS alloys; Production of high-nitrogen bearing steels and stainless steels; Microstructural aspects and thermodynamics stability of nitrogen bearing stainless steels; Corrosion properties of nitrogen bearing stainless steels; Mechanical behaviour of nitrogen-bearing stainless steels; Welding metallurgy studies; Applications and services, Future developments and applications of nitrogen-bearing steels and stainless steels.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781842651292

About the Editor

B Raj

Affiliations and Expertise

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, India

