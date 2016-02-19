High Frequency and Pulse Scattering
1st Edition
Physical Acoustics
Description
High Frequency and Pulse Scattering investigates high frequency and pulse scattering, with emphasis on the phenomenon of echoes from objects. Geometrical and catastrophe optics methods in scattering are discussed, along with the scattering of sound pulses and the ringing of target resonances. Caustics and associated diffraction catastrophes are also examined.
Comprised of two chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of geometrically based approximation methods in scattering theory, focusing on waves transmitted through fluid and elastic scatterers and glory scattering; surface ray representations of scattering by shells and other smooth objects; and caustics and associated diffraction catastrophes. The second chapter deals with the relation between sound pulses and the vibrational spectra of elastic submerged objects. The theory of the scattering of sound pulses from elastic and impenetrable objects is described, together with the theory of surface wave pulses. Target resonances and the singularity expansion method are also analyzed.
This book will be of interest to physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Geometrical and Catastrophe Optics Methods in Scattering
1. Introduction and Overview
2. Introduction to Geometrical and Physical Optics Methods Relevant to Scattering
3. Caustics and Associated Diffraction Catastrophes
4. Waves Transmitted Through Fluid and Elastic Scatterers and Glory Scattering
5. Surface Ray Representations of Scattering by Shells and Other Smooth Objects
Acknowledgments
Appendix: Polar and Cartesian Expressions for Principal
Curvatures
References
2 Scattering of Sound Pulses and the Ringing of Target Resonances
1. Introduction
2. Theory of the Scattering of Sound Pulses from Impenetrable Objects
3. Theory of the Scattering of Sound Pulses from Elastic Objects
4. Early Experiments with Sound Pulses Scattered by Elastic Objects
5. Target Resonances and The Singularity Expansion Method
6. Theory of Surface Wave Pulses, the Ringing of Resonances, and the Determination of the Eigenfrequency Spectrum of Elastic Scatterers
7. Development and Use of Experimental Methods
References
Subject Index
Contents of Volumes in this Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 24th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257709