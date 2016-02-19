High Field Magnetism
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 2nd International Symposium on High Field Magnetism, Leuven, Belgium, 20-23 July 1988
High Field Magnetism covers the proceedings of the 2nd International Symposium on High Field Magnetism held in Leuven, Belgium on July 20-23, 1988. The book focuses on magnetism, superconductivity, superconductors, and magnetic properties.
The selection first offers information on DC laboratory electromagnets and design of magnet coils for semi-continuous magnetic fields. Discussions focus on resistive and hybrid magnets, power, stress, and homogeneity of the field. The book then examines production of ultra-high magnetic fields and their application to solid state physics; laboratory facility for the magnetic flux compression systems using large explosives; and production of repeating pulsed high magnetic field. The book takes a look at an electronic monitoring system for hybrid magnets; non-destructive quasi-static pulsed magnetic fields at Toulouse; and high field laboratory for superconducting materials at the Institute for Materials Research at Tohoku University. The manuscript then ponders on high magnetic field facility at Osaka University; advances in high field magnetism at Osaka; and status and prospects of superconducting Chevrel phase wires for high magnetic field applications. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in high field magnetism.
Preface
Conference Information
Contents
Chapter 1. Magnet Technology
D.C. Laboratory Electromagnets
Design of Magnet Coils for Semi-Continuous Magnetic Fields Up to 60 T
Experiments with Strong Pulsed Magnetic Fields Produced by Cu/Nb Microcomposite Wirewound Magnets
Production of Ultra-High Magnetic Fields and Their Application to Solid State Physics
Laboratory Facility for the Magnetic Flux Compression Systems Using Large Explosives
Production of Repeating Pulsed High Magnetic Field
An Electronic Monitoring System for Hybrid Magnets
Switching of a 0.5-MJ Capacitor Bank with Thyristors at Surge Ratings
Workshop on Magnet Technology
Chapter 2. Magnet Laboratory Facilities
Non-Destructive Quasi-Static Pulsed Magnetic Fields at Toulouse
The 40-T Facility of the University of Amsterdam
The Pulsed Field Installation at the K.U. Leuven
The High Field Facility at the Clarendon Laboratory, Oxford
High Field Laboratory for Superconducting Materials, Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University
The Nijmegen High Field Magnet Laboratory
The Francis Bitter National Magnet Laboratory at Mit: 1988 Status
The High Field Magnet Laboratory of Grenoble
High Field Magnets at the International Laboratory Wroclaw
A 20-T Superconducting Magnet System
High Magnetic Field Facility at Osaka University
An Idea for the Easy Construction of a High Field Magnet
The Development of Compact 18-T Filamentary Superconducting Magnets
The High Field Magnet Laboratory (HMFA) at Braunschweig University
Megagauss Laboratory in Tokyo
High-Field Research in China
Advances in High Field Magnetism at Osaka
Chapter 3. Superconductivity
Status and Prospects of Superconducting Chevrel Phase Wires for High Magnetic Field Applications
Irreversible Magnetization and Upper Critical Field of YBa2Cu3O7 Single Crystals in High Magnetic Fields
High Magnetic Field Properties of ErBa2Cu3O7 and HoBa2Cu3O7 Single Crystals
The Measurement of Critical Currents of High Tc Superconductors in Magnetic Fields
Critical Parameters of High Tc Compounds
Magnetic Measurements of High Tc Superconductors in Megagauss Fields
Anisotropy of the Critical Fields of High- Tc Superconductors
High Field Properties and Characteristics of Oxide Superconductors
Critical Field of High Tc Superconductors
Hc2 Measurement of High Tc Superconductors by Pulsed Magnetic Field
High Field Measurements of Whole Profile of Hc2 and Normal Resistivity of High- Tc Single Crystal Superconductors
The Effect of Y Substitution by Lanthanides on Jc of Ba2Y1Cu3O7-8
Magnetization and Critical Currents in High-Tc Superconducting Oxides
Upper Critical Field Measurements in High-Tc Superconducting Oxides
Technique for Contactless Transport Measurement in Very High Magnetic Fields - A Challenge to Determine Hc2(Q) of High-Tc Superconductors in the Megagauss Range
Fir Paramagnetic Resonance in High-Tc Superconductors
Chapter 4. d-Magnetism
High Field Magnetostriction in Intermetallic Compounds
Metamagnetic Properties in Lu(CO1-xAlx)2 by Magnetization and Magnetostriction
High Magnetic Field Effect in Martensitic Transformation
On the Paramagnetic Behavior of Fe in Y(Fe,Al)2
Magnetic Transitions in Θ-Mn11ge8 and S1-Mn2,6Ge
Chapter 5. f-Magnetism
High-Field Magnetization of Ternary Uranium 1:1:1 Intermetallics
Magnetization of Some Rare Earth and Actinide Compounds in High Magnetic Fields
f-Electron Systems in High Magnetic Fields
High-Magnetic-Field Experiments in Heavy-Fermion Systems
Properties of UxY1-xAs in High Magnetic Fields
Anomalous Step-Magnetization of GdB6 in High Magnetic Fields
Field-Induced Metallic State of YbB12 in High Magnetic Fields
Chapter 6. R -T Intermetallics
Hall Effect in a Re-TM Perpendicular Magnetic Anisotropy Film under Pulsed High Magnetic Fields
High Pulsed Magnetic Field Measurements of the Magnetic Anisotropy in (ErxDy1-x)2Fe14B Compounds
Field Induced Transition from Collinear to Canted Magnetic Structures in TbCO5
High-Field Magnetization of Pr2Fe14B-Based Compounds
Transverse Magnetoresistance of HoxCo70-xB30 Amorphous Ribbons
Magnetization and High Field Magneto-Resistance in SMCU
Magnetization of Nd2Fe14B-Type Compounds in High Magnetic Fields
Chapter 7. Transition Metal Compounds
Spin-Flip Transition of YIG Observed in Megagauss Fields
Magnetic Measurements of Polynuclear Metal Cluster Compounds between Molecule and Metal
Faraday Rotation of Antiferromagnets in Megagauss Fields Produced by Single Turn Coils
Magnetization of CsFeCl3 in High Magnetic Field; a New Phase Transition between Different Spin Multiplets
High Field Magnetization Processes in Mn1-xCrxAs
High Field Magnetization of Single Crystals YFe2O4, YbFe2O4 and LuFe2O4
Effect of Magnetic Fields on Reentrant-Spin-Glass FexMn1-xTiO3 (X = 0.60, 0.65 and 0.75)
Observation of a First-Order Transition at T < Tc in MnV2O4
Chapter 8. Spin Resonances
Magnetic Excitations in Random Systems in High Magnetic Fields
Far Infrared Paramagnetic Resonances in Dyal Garnet
Ferromagnetic Resonance in 3d Metals at High Magnetic Fields
on the EPR of 3d4 and 3d6 Ions at High Magnetic Fields
Submillimeter Wave ESR of CsFeCl3 in a Pulsed High Magnetic Field
Chapter 9. Semiconductors
A Fraction of the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect
Quasi-Static Pulsed High Magnetic Field Used to Study Magnetic Properties of Semimagnetic Semiconductors
Conductivity in a Spin-Polarized Band Near the Metal-Insulator Critical Point
Magnetoresistance Measurements on the Magnetic Semiconductor Nd0.5Pb0.5MnO3
Chapter 10. Theory
Metamagnetic Transition of Intermetallic Co Compounds under High Magnetic Fields
Phase Diagram of a Quenched Bond-Diluted Double-Bulk Potts Ferromagnet
Magnetic Phase Transition in RbFeCl3-Type Magnets under High Magnetic Fields Along the C-Axis
Magnetization Curves in the Ground State of Spin-1/2 Antiferromagnetic XXZ Chains with Competing Interactions
Spectral Shift and Excited State Exchange Fields in High Magnetic Fields
Chapter 11. Measuring Techniques
Sensitive Magnetometer Available to 10-4 EMU Using Pulsed Magnet
A Neutron Diffraction System for Studies in Pulsed High Magnetic Fields
Magnetization Measurements in Very High Pulsed Fields Produced by a Single-Turn Coil System
The Pulsed Fields in Studies of Spinels
Determination of the Initial Value of the Magnetization Measurement in Pulsed High Magnetic Fields
Automatic Device for Precise Magnetic Measurements in High Continuous Magnetic Fields
A Trial of Magnetic Measurements in Explosively Condensed Fields on MNAS Above Tc
Chapter 12. Organic and Molecular Matter
High Field Magnetoresistance of Multilayered Structures and Organic Conductors: Weak Localization Effects
Magnetic Properties of Liquid Oxygen in High Magnetic Fields
Electric and Magnetic Properties of An Organic Ion-Radical Salt: 3,3'-Diethyl-2,2'-Selenacyanine-[TCNQ]2
Diamagnetic "Curie-Weiss Law" and Molecular Interactions in Organic Liquids
Polymerization of Biological Molecules under High Magnetic Fields
The Study of the Free Radical DPPH in Pulsed Magnetic Fields
List of Contributors
Analytic Subject Index
No. of pages: 480
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258829