High-Entropy Alloys
2nd Edition
Description
High-Entropy Alloys, Second Edition provides a complete review of the current state of the field of high entropy alloys (HEA). Building upon the first edition, this fully updated release includes new theoretical understandings of these materials, highlighting recent developments on modeling and new classes of HEAs, such as Eutectic HEAs and Dual phase HEAs. Due to their unique properties, high entropy alloys have attracted considerable attention from both academics and technologists. This book presents the fundamental knowledge, the spectrum of various alloy systems and their characteristics, key focus areas, and the future scope of the field in terms of research and technological applications.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date, comprehensive understanding on the current status of HEAs in terms of theoretical understanding and modeling efforts
- Gives a complete idea on alloy design criteria of various classes of HEAs developed so far
- Discusses the microstructure property correlations in HEAs in terms of structural and functional properties
- Presents a comparison of HEAs with other multicomponent systems, like intermetallics and bulk metallic glasses
Readership
Current and future researchers in the field of High Entropy Alloys (HEA)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 A brief history of alloys and the birth of high-entropy alloys
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The coming of alloys
1.3 Special alloys and composites
1.4 The coming of multicomponent HEAs
1.5 The scope of this book
Chapter 2 High-entropy alloys: basic concepts
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Classification of phase diagrams and alloy systems
2.3 Definition of HEAs
2.4 Composition notation
2.5 Four core effects of HEAs
Chapter 3 Physical metallurgy of high-entropy alloys (New Chapter)
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Diffusion behavior
3.3 Phase transformations
3.4 Deformation behavior
Chapter 4 Alloy design and phase selection rules in high-entropy alloys
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Predicting solid solubility from Hume-Rothery rules
4.3 Mutual solubility and phase formation tendency in HEAs
4.4 Parametric approaches to predict crystalline solid solution and metallic glass
4.5 Pettifor map approach to predict the formation of IM, quasicrystal and glass
4.6 Phase separation approach to find single-phase HEAs
Chapter 5 Alloy Design in the 21st century: ICME and materials genome and artificial intelligence strategies
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Integrated computational materials engineering
5.3 The advent of artificial intelligence (New section)
Chapter 6 Synthesis and processing
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid metallurgy route
6.3 Additive manufacturing (New Section)
6.4 Solid state processing route
6.5 Carbothermal shock (CTS) synthesis (New Section)
6.6 Combinatorial materials synthesis
Chapter 7 Solid Solution phases and their microstructures in HEAs
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solid solution formation in equiatomic HEAs
7.3 Solid solution formation in nonequiatomic HEAs
7.4 Microstructure of HEAs
7.5 Thermal stability of HEAs
Chapter 8 Special subgroups of high-entropy alloys
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transition metal HEAs (New Section)
8.3 Refractory HEAs (New Section)
8.4 Other HEA families (New Section)
8.5 Intermetallic compounds
8.6 Interstitial compounds (Hagg phases)
8.7 Metallic glasses
Chapter 9 High-entropy ceramics (New chapter)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 High-entropy nitrides
9.3 High-entropy oxides
9.4 High-entropy diborides
9.5 High-entropy composites
9.6 High-entropy cemented carbides and cermets
Chapter 10 High-entropy alloy coatings (New chapter)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Classification of hard coatings
10.3 Conventional hard coatings
10.4 High-entropy thin film coatings
10.5 High-entropy thick film coatings
Chapter 11 Structural properties
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Mechanical properties
11.3 Wear properties
11.4 Electrochemical properties
11.5 Oxidation behavior
Chapter 12 Functional properties
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Diffusion barrier properties
12.3 Electrical properties
12.4 Thermal properties
12.5 Magnetic properties
12.6 Hydrogen storage properties
12.7 Irradiation resistance
12.8 Catalytic properties
12.9 Thermoelectric properties (New Section)
Chapter 13 Applications and future directions
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Goals of property improvement
13.3 Advanced applications demanding new materials
13.4 Examples of applications
13.5 Patents on HEAs and related-materials
13.6 Future directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128160688
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160671
About the Author
B.S. Murty
Dr. B.S. Murty is a Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, Chennai, India. He has pioneered the synthesis of nanocrystalline materials by mechanical alloying route. His other important contributions are in the field of bulk metallic glasses and in-situ composites. He has co-authrored a Text Book on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He has also made significant contributions to the field of high-entropy alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India
Jien-Wei Yeh
Dr. J.W. Yeh is a Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, National Tsing Hua University, Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. He is the first to propose the concept of HEAs and HE-related materials. He has dug into this field for more than 18 years. His other important contributions are in the field of high-strength Al and Mg alloys, metal-matrix composites, rapid solidification, and reciprocating extrusion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, National TsingHua University, Hsinchu, Taiwan
S. Ranganathan
Dr. Srinivasa Ranganathan is NASI Platinum Jubilee Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. His academic career as an educator and researcher in metallurgy for the past four decades at the Banaras Hindu University and the Indian Institute of Science has been stellar. He has made significant contributions to our understanding of the structure of interfaces, quasicrystals, bulk metallic glasses and nanostructured materials. He has co-authored a book on New Geometries for New Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India
P. P. Bhattacharjee
Dr. Pinaki Bhattacharjee is an Associate Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineerinng at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad. His research interests include deformation and restoration behaviour of metallic materials, as well as crystallographic texture, and the application of high resolution Electron Back Scatter Diffraction (EBSD) and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) techniques in materials characterization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India