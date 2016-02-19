High Energy and High Dose Ion Implantation, Volume 23

Abbreviated. Parts: I. Joint Session of Symposia C and D. Sections: 1. Damage and second phase formation. Damage created in silicon by 1 MeV O+ ions as a function of beam power (A. Grob et al.). II. Symposium C on High Energy Ion Implantation. 2. Profiles and redistribution. High energy P implants in silicon (V. Raineri et al.). The effect of high energy boron co-implantation on the activation of silicon implants in GaAs (R.J. Wilson et al.). 3. Damage studies. Dynamics of lattice damage accumulation for MeV ions in silicon (A. Golanski et al.). Stability of vacancies in silicon irradiated by xenon ions at 77K (P. Bogdanski et al.). 4. Characterization. Deep-level transient spectroscopy studies of U-irradiated silicon (P. Mary et al.). Ion implantation measurements with a noncontact nondestructive high frequency photoacoustic technique (Z.Q. Wang et al.). 5. Applications to semiconductors and optics. Helium ion implanted waveguide lasers (P.D. Townsend). Progress report on Aramis, the 2 MV tandem at Orsay (H. Bernas et al.). 6. Equipment. The HVEE tandetron line: new developments and design considerations (D.J.W. Mous et al.). III. Symposium D on Ion Beam Synthesis of Compound and Elemental Layers. 7. Damage and second phase formation ion beam synthesis of compound and elemental layers. Defects in SIMOX structures: some process dependence (J. Margail et al.). Mesotaxy by nickel diffusion into a buried amorphous silicon layer (Y.N. Erokhin et al.). Point contact pseudo-metal/oxide/semiconductor transistor in as-grown silicon on insulator wafers (S. Williams et al.). Study of the growth kinetics of oxidation-induced stacking faults in separation by implanted oxygen using a new chemical etching process (D. Tsoukalas et al.). Author index. Subject index.