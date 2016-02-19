High Energy and High Dose Ion Implantation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444894182, 9780444596796

High Energy and High Dose Ion Implantation, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: S.U. Campisano J. Gyulai J.A. Kilner P.L.F. Hemment
eBook ISBN: 9780444596796
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 16th June 1992
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Abbreviated. Parts: I. Joint Session of Symposia C and D. Sections: 1. Damage and second phase formation. Damage created in silicon by 1 MeV O+ ions as a function of beam power (A. Grob et al.). II. Symposium C on High Energy Ion Implantation. 2. Profiles and redistribution. High energy P implants in silicon (V. Raineri et al.). The effect of high energy boron co-implantation on the activation of silicon implants in GaAs (R.J. Wilson et al.). 3. Damage studies. Dynamics of lattice damage accumulation for MeV ions in silicon (A. Golanski et al.). Stability of vacancies in silicon irradiated by xenon ions at 77K (P. Bogdanski et al.). 4. Characterization. Deep-level transient spectroscopy studies of U-irradiated silicon (P. Mary et al.). Ion implantation measurements with a noncontact nondestructive high frequency photoacoustic technique (Z.Q. Wang et al.). 5. Applications to semiconductors and optics. Helium ion implanted waveguide lasers (P.D. Townsend). Progress report on Aramis, the 2 MV tandem at Orsay (H. Bernas et al.). 6. Equipment. The HVEE tandetron line: new developments and design considerations (D.J.W. Mous et al.). III. Symposium D on Ion Beam Synthesis of Compound and Elemental Layers. 7. Damage and second phase formation ion beam synthesis of compound and elemental layers. Defects in SIMOX structures: some process dependence (J. Margail et al.). Mesotaxy by nickel diffusion into a buried amorphous silicon layer (Y.N. Erokhin et al.). Point contact pseudo-metal/oxide/semiconductor transistor in as-grown silicon on insulator wafers (S. Williams et al.). Study of the growth kinetics of oxidation-induced stacking faults in separation by implanted oxygen using a new chemical etching process (D. Tsoukalas et al.). Author index. Subject index.

Description

Ion beam processing is a means of producing both novel materials and structures. The contributions in this volume strongly focus on this aspect and include many papers reporting on the modification of the electrical and structural properties of the target materials, both metals and semiconductors, as well as the synthesis of buried and surface compound layers. Many examples on the applications of high energy and high dose ion implantation are also given. All of the papers from Symposia C and D are presented in this single volume because the interests of many of the participants span both topics. Additionally many of the materials science aspects, including experimental methods, equipment and processing problems, diagnostic and analytical techniques are common to both symposia.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596796

About the Editors

S.U. Campisano Editor

J. Gyulai Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Budapest, Hungary

J.A. Kilner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College, London, UK

P.L.F. Hemment Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Guildford, Surrey, U.K.

