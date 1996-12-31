High Density Plasma Sources
1st Edition
Design, Physics and Performance
Description
This book describes the design, physics, and performance of high density plasma sources which have been extensively explored in low pressure plasma processing, such as plasma etching and planarization, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition of thin films, sputtered deposition of metals and dielectrics, epitaxial growth of silicon and GaAs, and many other applications.
This is a comprehensive survey and a detailed description of most advanced high density plasma sources used in plasma processing. The book is a balanced presentation in that it gives both a theoretical treatment and practical applications. It should be of considerable interest to scientists and engineers working on plasma source design, and process development.
Readership
A description of the design, physics and performance of high density plasma sources used in plasma processing.
Table of Contents
- Helicon Plasma Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Summary of Theory 3.0 Experimental Tests of Theory 4.0 Design of Helicon Sources 5.0 Helicon Reactors for Etching and Deposition Acknowledgments References
- Planar Inductive Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Operation 3.0 Power Coupling 4.0 Factors Affecting Processing Of Substrates 5.0 Etching Applications of Planar Inductively Coupled Plasma Sources References
- Electrostatically-Shielded Inductively-Coupled RF Plasma Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Survey of High Density Plasma Sources 3.0 Anatomy of an Inductively Coupled Plasma 4.0 Unshielded Helical Plasma Sources 5.0 Electrostatic Shielding 6.0 ESRF Plasma Source Applications 7.0 Conclusions References
- Very High Frequency Capacitive Plasma Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Structure of High Frequency Capacitive Plasmas 3.0 Energy Transfer 4.0 VHF Plasma Parameters 5.0 VHF Processing Results 6.0 Summary Acknowledgments References
- Surface Wave Plasma Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Summary of the Main Properties of SW Sustained Plasma Columns 3.0 Essential Elements and General Features of SW Plasma Sources 4.0 A Family of Efficient SW Launchers for Sustained Plasma Columns 5.0 Typical Experimental Arrangements 6.0 Conclusion Acknowledgments References
- Microwave Plasma Disk Processing Machines 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Historical Development of High-Density Microwave Plasma Sources at Michigan State University 3.0 The Generic Microwave Plasma Processing Machine 4.0 Specific Examples of Microwave Plasma Processing Machines 5.0 Microwave Plasma Machine Process Variables, and Performance Figures of Merit 6.0 Multipolar ECR Reactor Performance in Argon Gas 7.0 ECR Reactor Design Considerations 8.0 Process Applications 9.0 Discussion Acknowledgments References
- Electron Cyclotron Resonance Plasma Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Principles of ECR Source Operation 3.0 Special ECR Configurations 4.0 Open Issues for ECR Sources 5.0 Summary Acknowledgments References
- Distributed ECR Plasma Sources 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Multipolar Magnetic Field Confinement: From Multipolar Discharges to DECR Plasmas 3.0 Plasma Uniformity in Multipolar Discharges Theoretical and Experimental Aspects 4.0 Confinement and Trapping of Fast in Multipolar Magnetic Fields 5.0 Distributed Electron Cyclotron Resonance Plasmas (DECR Plasmas) 6.0 From DECR to Uniform DECR (UDECR) Plasmas 7.0 Plasma Processing in DECR Plasmas 8.0 Conclusion References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 465
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1996
- Published:
- 31st December 1996
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517894
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513773
About the Editor
Oleg A. Popov
Affiliations and Expertise
Matsushita Electric Works, Woburn, MA, USA
About the Author
Oleg A. Popov
Affiliations and Expertise
Matsushita Electric Works, Woburn, MA, USA