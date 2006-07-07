High Cycle Fatigue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446912, 9780080458878

High Cycle Fatigue

1st Edition

A Mechanics of Materials Perspective

Authors: Theodore Nicholas
eBook ISBN: 9780080458878
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446912
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th July 2006
Page Count: 656
Description

Dr Theodore Nicholas ran the High Cycle Fatigue Program for the US Air Force between 1995 and 2003 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and is one of the world’s leading authorities on the subject, having authored over 250 papers in leading archival journals and books.

Bringing his plethora of expertise to this book, Dr Nicholas discusses the subject of high cycle fatigue (HCF) from an engineering viewpoint in response to a series of HCF failures in the USAF and the concurrent realization that HCF failures in general were taking place universally in both civilian and military engines.

Topic covered include:

  • Constant life diagrams
  • Fatigue limits under combined LCF and HCF
  • Notch fatigue under HCF conditions
  • Foreign object damage (FOD)

Key Features

  • Brings years of the Author's US Air Force experience in high cycle fatigue together in one text
  • Discusses HCF in the context of recent international military and civilian engine failures

Readership

Mechanical engineers, researchers involved in tribology, scientists and students researching into fatigue.

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction and Background

  1. Introduction
  2. Characterizing Fatigue Limits
  3. Accelerated Test Techniques
    Part II: Effects of Damage on HCF Properties
  4. LCF-HCF Interactions
  5. Notch Fatigue
  6. Fretting Fatigue
  7. Foreign Object Damage
    Part III: Applications
  8. HCF Design Considerations

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458878
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080446912

About the Author

Theodore Nicholas

Affiliations and Expertise

Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials & Manufacturing Directorate, Wright Patterson AFB OH, USA

Ratings and Reviews

