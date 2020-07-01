High-Conformal Gearing
2nd Edition
Kinematics and Geometry
Description
The new edition of High-Conformal Gearing continues to address the kinematics and the geometry of conformal (Novikov) gearing and high-conformal gearing. The book deals with gears that feature convex-to-concave contact of the tooth flanks of a gear and a mating pinion. Gears of this type are commonly referred to as conformal gearings. Novikov gearing is the most widely known example of conformal gearing. The helical gearing by Wildhaber, Bramley-Moore (otherwise known as the Vivkers, Bostock, and Bramley gearing, or just V.B.B.-gearing), are well-known designs of gearing that are loosely referred to as conformal gearing. The principal differences between conformal gearing as well as high-conformal gearing and Wildhaber helical gearing are outlined. It also shows that Wildhaber helical gearing from one side, and Novikov gearing from another side, are two completely different gear systems that cannot be combined into a common gear system.
This book aids mechanical, automotive, and robotics engineers specializing in gear design with successfully transmitting a rotation. It also serves as a resource for graduate students taking advanced courses in gear design.
Key Features
- Discusses the kinematics and geometry of conformal and high-conformal gearing
- Provides a specific set of conditions which need to be met when designing conformal and high-conformal gears
- Outlines the principal differences between conformal, high-conformal and Wildhaber helical gearing
Readership
Advanced mechanical/manufacturing gear engineers from all branches of the automotive industry; graduate and postgrad students in mechanical and automotive engineering; R&D; research labs
Table of Contents
1. Three Fundamental Laws of Gearing, Conformal (Novikov) and High-Conformal Gearings Have to Comply With
2. A Brief Overview of Design of Conformal Gearings: State-of-the-Art
3. Research, Carried out on Novikov (Conformal) Gearing
4. Conformal (Novikov) Gearing
5. High-Conformal Gearing
6. On Impossibility of Generating-Finishing of Gears for Conformal (Novikov) and High-Conformal Gearing
7. Kinematics of a Gear Pair
8. High-Conformal Intersected-Axes Gearing
9. High-Conformal “Crossed-Axes Gearing”
10. Variable Conformal (Novikov) and High-Conformal Gearing
11. Possible Way of Evolution of the Concept of Conformal Gearing and its Application
12. Contact Geometry at Point of Contact of a Gear and a Mating Pinion Tooth Flanks
Appendix
A. Elements of Vector Calculus
B. Elements of Differential Geometry of Surfaces
C. Change of Surface Parameters
D. Applied Coordinate Systems and Linear Transformations
E. On Inadequacy of the Terms “Wildhaber-Novikov Gearing”, and “W-N Gearing”
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128212240
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128224502
About the Author
Stephen Radzevich
Dr. Stephen P. Radzevich is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and a Professor of Manufacturing Engineering. He received his M.Sc. in 1976, Ph.D. in 1982, and Dr.(Eng)Sc. in 1991, all in mechanical engineering. Dr. Radzevich has extensive industrial experience in gear design and manufacture. He has developed numerous software packages dealing with computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided machining (CAM) of precise gear finishing for a variety of industrial sponsors. His main research interest is the Kinematic Geometry of Part Surface Generation, particularly with a particular focus on precision gear design, high-power-density gear trains, torque share in SPTS (in split-power-transmission-systems), design of special purpose gear cutting/finishing tools, as well as design and machine (finish) of precision gears for low-noise and noiseless transmissions of cars, light trucks and so forth. Dr. Radzevich has spent 40+ years developing software, hardware and other processes for gear design and optimization. Besides his work for industry, he trains engineering students at universities and gear engineers in companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute", Ukraine