Heterotrimeric G-Protein Effectors, Volume 238
1st Edition
Table of Contents
cGMP Phosphodiesterase:
A. Tar, T.D. Ting, and Y.-K. Ho, Purification of Bovine Retinal cGMP Phosphodiesterase.
H.M. Rarick, N.O. Artemyev, J.S. Mills, N.P. Skiba, and H.E. Hamm, Specific Peptide Probes for G-Protein Interaction with Effectors. Adenylyl Cyclases:
R.A. Johnson, R. Alvarez, and Y. Salomon, Determination of Adenylyl Cyclase Catalytic Activity Using Single and Double Column Procedures.
R.A. Johnson and I. Shoshani, Preparation and Use of P-Site-Targeted Affinity Ligands for Adenylyl Cyclases.
D.M.F. Cooper, Regulation of Ca2f-Sensitive Adenylyl Cyclases by Calcium in Vitro and in Vivo.
Y.H. Wong, Gi Assays in Transfected Cells.
R. Taussig, W.-J. Tang, and A.G. Gilman, Expression and Purification of Recombinant Adenylyl Cyclases in Sf9 Cells.
O. Jacobowitz, J. Chen, and R. Iyengar, Transient Expression Assays for Mammalian Adenylyl Cyclases.
R.T. Premont, Identification of Adenylyl Cyclases by Amplification Using Degenerate Primers. Phospholipases C:
M. De Vivo, Assays for G-Protein Regulation of Phospholipase C Activity.
E.M. Landau and R.D. Blitzer, Chloride Current Assay for Phospholipase C in XenopusOocytes.
S. Cockcroft, G.M.H. Thomas, E. Cunningham, and A. Ball, Use of Cytosol-Depleted HL60 Cells for Reconstitution Studies of G-Protein-Regulated Phosphoinositide-Specific Phospholipase C-( Isozymes.
G.M.H. Thomas, E. Cunningham, and S. Cockcroft, Purification of Phosphatidylinositol Transfer Protein from Brain Cytosol for Reconstituting G-Protein-Regulated Phosphoinositide-Specific Phospholipase C-( Isozymes.
P. Gierschik and M. Camps, Stimulation of Phospholipase C by G-Protein (( Subunits.
G.L. Waldo, A.J. Morris, and T.K. Harden, Purification of G-Protein-Regulated Phospholipase C from Turkey Erythrocytes.
A.A. Bominaar and P.J.M. Van Haastert, Phospholipase C Activity in Dictyostelium discoideum Using Endogenous Nonradioactive Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-Bisphosphate as Substrate.
D.-Y. Jhon, D. Park, and S.G. Rhee, Purification of Phospholipase C-(3 from Rat Brain.
C.-W. Lee, K.-H. Lee, and S.G. Rhee, Characterization of Phospholipase C Isozymes inBovine Retina: Purification of Phospholipase C-(4.
J.L. Blank and J.H. Exton, Purification of 110 kDa Phosphoinositide Phospholipase C Activated by G-Protein (( Subunits.
H.-W. Ma, R. Iyengar, and R.T. Premont, Amplification of Phosphatidylinositol-Specific Phospholipase C-( Isoforms Using Degenerate Primers.
Growth and Transformation:
R.R. Vaillancourt, A.E. Harwood, and S. Winitz, Analysis of Guanine Nucleotides Associated with Protooncogene Ras.
A.M. Gardner, C.A. Lange-Carter, R.R. Vaillancourt, and G.L. Johnson, Measuring Activation of Kinases in Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Regulatory Network.
C.A. Hauser, C.J. Der, and A.D. Cox, Transcriptional Activation Analysis of Oncogene Function.
A.D. Cox and C.J. Der, Biological Assays for Cellular Transformation.
Ions and Channels:
S.R. Rawlings, J.-M. Theler, and W. Schlegel, Monitoring of Receptor-Mediated Changes in Intracellular Calcium at the Cellular and Subcellular Levels by Microfluorimetryand Imaging.
N. Demaurex, S.R. Rawlings, K.-H. Krause, M.E.E. Jaconi, P.D. Lew, and W. Schlegel, Combination of Microfluorimetric Monitoring of Cytosolic Calcium and pH with Patch Clamp Electrophysiological Recordings in Neutrophil Granulocytes.
L. Stehno-Bittel, J. Amundson, and D. Clapham, G-Protein-Mediated Pathways Assayed by Electrophysiology and Confocal Microscopy.
D.R. Witcher, M. De Waard, S.D. Kahl, and K.P. Campbell, Purification and Reconstitution of N-Type Calcium Channel Complex from Rabbit Brain.
R. Andrade, Infusion of Guanine Nucleotides through Recording Electrodes for Studies on G-Protein Regulation of Ion Currents and Channels.
I. McFadzean, M.P. Caulfield, Y. Vallis, and D.A. Brown, Injection of Antiserainto Cells to Study G-Protein Regulation of Channel Function.
J. Hescheler, Whole-Cell Clamp Analysis for G-Protein Regulation of Channels.
R.D. Blitzer and E.M. Landau, Whole-Cell Patch Recording in Brain Slices.
A. Yatani, Reconstitution of Receptor-Regulated Ion Channels in Isolated Patch Membrane.
M. Yamada, A. Terzic, and Y. Kurachi, Regulation of Potassium Channels by G-Protein Subunits and Arachidonic Acid Metabolites. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This volume of Methods in Enzymology and its companion Volume 237 include molecular, biological, and biochemical methods for the study of cell surface heterotrimeric G proteins and their effectors. Methods unique to signal transducing G proteins and general techniques that have been applied to the study of G protein systems are covered.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, neurophysiologists,
Reviews
