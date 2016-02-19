Heterostructure Lasers Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121631017, 9780323157698

Heterostructure Lasers Part A

1st Edition

Authors: H.C. Jr. Casey
eBook ISBN: 9780323157698
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1978
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Heterostructure Lasers, Part A: Fundamental Principles deals with the fundamental principles, preparation, and operating characteristics of heterostructure lasers. Each major topic is introduced along with the basic laws that govern the observed phenomena. The expressions relevant to heterostructure lasers are derived from the basic laws, and realistic numerical examples based on the GaAs-AlxGa1-xAs heterostructure are given. This book is comprised of four chapters and begins with a discussion on some of the early studies of injection lasers and an overview of the fundamental concepts of heterostructure lasers. Stimulated emission and room temperature continuous-wave operation with injection lasers are described, together with the fundamentals of waveguiding, gain, and carrier confinement in heterostructures. Optical fields and wave propagation are considered, along with slab-electric waveguides; the relationships between absorption, stimulated emission, and spontaneous emission; optical absorption and emission rates in semiconductors; and electrical properties of heterojunctions.
This monograph will be of interest to physicists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Part B

Chapter 1 □ Introduction

1.1 Introductory Remarks

1.2 Demonstration of Stimulated Emission and Room Temperature Continuous-Wave Operation with Injection Lasers

1.3 Principles of Injection Laser Operation

1.4 Injection Lasers

1.5 Materials

References

Chapter 2 □ Optical Fields and Wave Propagation

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Basic Theory

2.3 Slab-Dielectric Waveguides

2.4 Wave Propagation in the Symmetric Three-Layer Slab Waveguide

2.5 Solution of the Eigenvalue Equation for the Symmetric Three-Layer Slab Waveguide

2.6 Zigzag-Ray Model and the Asymmetric Three-Layer Slab Waveguide

2.7 Beam Divergence

2.8 Facet Reflectivity

2.9 Four- and Five-Layer Heterostructure Waveguides

2.10 Distributed-Feedback Lasers

2.11 Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 3 □ Stimulated Emission in Semiconductors

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Relationships between Absorption, Stimulated Emission, and Spontaneous Emission

3.3 Transition Probability

3.4 Optical Absorption and Emission Rates in Semiconductors

3.5 The Concentration-Dependent Density of States

3.6 The Optical Matrix Element

3.7 Calculated Optical Spectra

3.8 Threshold Current Density

3.9 Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 4 □ Heterojunctions

4.1 Introduction

4.2 GaAs‒AlxGa1-xAs Band Structure

4.3 Heterojunction Energy Band Diagrams

4.4 Graded Heterojunctions

4.5 Electrical Properties

4.6 Carrier Confinement

4.7 Concluding Comments

References

Index to Part A

Index to Part B

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157698

About the Author

H.C. Jr. Casey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.