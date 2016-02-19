Heterostructure Lasers Part A
1st Edition
Heterostructure Lasers, Part A: Fundamental Principles deals with the fundamental principles, preparation, and operating characteristics of heterostructure lasers. Each major topic is introduced along with the basic laws that govern the observed phenomena. The expressions relevant to heterostructure lasers are derived from the basic laws, and realistic numerical examples based on the GaAs-AlxGa1-xAs heterostructure are given.
This book is comprised of four chapters and begins with a discussion on some of the early studies of injection lasers and an overview of the fundamental concepts of heterostructure lasers. Stimulated emission and room temperature continuous-wave operation with injection lasers are described, together with the fundamentals of waveguiding, gain, and carrier confinement in heterostructures. Optical fields and wave propagation are considered, along with slab-electric waveguides; the relationships between absorption, stimulated emission, and spontaneous emission; optical absorption and emission rates in semiconductors; and electrical properties of heterojunctions.
This monograph will be of interest to physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Part B
Chapter 1 □ Introduction
1.1 Introductory Remarks
1.2 Demonstration of Stimulated Emission and Room Temperature Continuous-Wave Operation with Injection Lasers
1.3 Principles of Injection Laser Operation
1.4 Injection Lasers
1.5 Materials
References
Chapter 2 □ Optical Fields and Wave Propagation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Basic Theory
2.3 Slab-Dielectric Waveguides
2.4 Wave Propagation in the Symmetric Three-Layer Slab Waveguide
2.5 Solution of the Eigenvalue Equation for the Symmetric Three-Layer Slab Waveguide
2.6 Zigzag-Ray Model and the Asymmetric Three-Layer Slab Waveguide
2.7 Beam Divergence
2.8 Facet Reflectivity
2.9 Four- and Five-Layer Heterostructure Waveguides
2.10 Distributed-Feedback Lasers
2.11 Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 3 □ Stimulated Emission in Semiconductors
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Relationships between Absorption, Stimulated Emission, and Spontaneous Emission
3.3 Transition Probability
3.4 Optical Absorption and Emission Rates in Semiconductors
3.5 The Concentration-Dependent Density of States
3.6 The Optical Matrix Element
3.7 Calculated Optical Spectra
3.8 Threshold Current Density
3.9 Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 4 □ Heterojunctions
4.1 Introduction
4.2 GaAs‒AlxGa1-xAs Band Structure
4.3 Heterojunction Energy Band Diagrams
4.4 Graded Heterojunctions
4.5 Electrical Properties
4.6 Carrier Confinement
4.7 Concluding Comments
References
Index to Part A
Index to Part B
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th June 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157698