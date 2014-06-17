Heterogeneous Catalytic Materials
1st Edition
Solid State Chemistry, Surface Chemistry and Catalytic Behaviour
Description
Heterogeneous Catalytic Materials discusses experimental methods and the latest developments in three areas of research: heterogeneous catalysis; surface chemistry; and the chemistry of catalysts. Catalytic materials are those solids that allow the chemical reaction to occur efficiently and cost-effectively.
This book provides you with all necessary information to synthesize, characterize, and relate the properties of a catalyst to its behavior, enabling you to select the appropriate catalyst for the process and reactor system. Oxides (used both as catalysts and as supports for catalysts), mixed and complex oxides and salts, halides, sulfides, carbides, and unsupported and supported metals are all considered. The book encompasses applications in industrial chemistry, refinery, petrochemistry, biomass conversion, energy production, and environmental protection technologies.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic and clear approach of the synthesis, solid state chemistry and surface chemistry of all solid state catalysts
- Covers widely used instrumental techniques for catalyst characterization, such as x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy, and more
- Includes characterization methods and lists all catalytic behavior of the solid state catalysts
- Discusses new developments in nanocatalysts and their advantages over conventional catalysts
Readership
Chemists, Physical Chemists, Chemical Engineers. Graduate and Post graduate students in Catalysis and Reaction Engineering
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Heterogeneous Catalysts
- 1.1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Preparation of Solid Catalysts: A Short Summary
- 2.1. Preparation of catalyst precursors
- Chapter 3. Characterization of Real Catalytic Materials: An Overview
- 3.1. Elemental composition of heterogeneous catalysts
- 3.2. Structural properties of inorganic materials and its characterization
- 3.3. Morphology characterization
- 3.4. Analysis of the surface structure and composition
- Chapter 4. Practical Application and Testing of Catalytic Materials: A Synthesis
- 4.1. Shaping of catalysts for industrial catalytic reactions
- 4.2. Industrial heterogeneous catalytic reactors
- 4.3. Deactivation of solid catalysts
- 4.4. Regeneration of reversibly deactivated catalysts
- 4.5. Laboratory evaluation of the catalytic activity
- 4.6. Operando methodologies
- Chapter 5. Acid and Basic Catalysts: Fundamentals
- 5.1. Acido-basicity in liquid phases. Fundamentals and historical perspective
- 5.2. Reactant activation and acid–base catalysis in liquid phases
- 5.3. The surface acidity and basicity of solids
- 5.4. Heterogeneous versus homogeneous acid–base catalysis
- Chapter 6. Metal Oxides as Acid-Base Catalytic Materials
- 6.1. Chemistry of metal oxides
- 6.2. Composition effect on the surface acido-basicity of metal oxides: an overview
- 6.3. Acido-basicity of supports for catalysts
- 6.4. Metal oxides as acid and basic catalytic materials
- 6.5. Mixed metal oxides and their acido-basicity
- Chapter 7. Zeolites and Other Structurally Microporous Solids as Acid–Base Materials
- 7.1. Zeolites
- 7.2. Aluminophosphates (AlPOs)
- 7.3. Silicoaluminophosphates (SAPOs)
- 7.4. Metal heteroatom containing aluminophosphates (MAPOs)
- 7.5. Very large-pore zeolitic inorganic materials
- 7.6. Zeolite-like titanosilicates
- 7.7. Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs) and similar materials
- Chapter 8. Other Solid Acid and Basic Catalytic Materials
- 8.1. Acid–base catalytic materials from minerals
- 8.2. Halide salts and halided oxides
- 8.3. Sulfides, (oxy)nitrides, carbides, phosphides as acid–base materials
- 8.4. Heteropolyacids and polyoxometallates
- 8.5. Solid carbonates, phosphates, sulfates and other salts
- 8.6. Supported inorganic acids
- 8.7. Supported alkali and alkali-earth metals or organometallics as “basic catalysts”
- 8.8. Organo-inorganic hybrid materials
- 8.9. Carbon-based materials
- 8.10. Polymeric solid acids and bases (ion exchange resins)
- Chapter 9. Metal Catalysts for Hydrogenations and Dehydrogenations
- 9.1. Bulk metal catalysts
- 9.2. Supported metal catalysts
- 9.3. Fundamentals of hydrogenation/dehydrogenation
- 9.4. Metal catalysts for hydrogenation and dehydrogenation reactions
- Chapter 10. Catalysts for Hydrogenations, Dehydrogenations and Metathesis: Sulfides and Oxides
- 10.1. Metal oxides in hydrogenation and dehydrogenation reactions
- 10.2. Sulfide catalysts
- 10.3. Olefin metathesis catalysts
- Chapter 11. Oxidation Catalysts
- 11.1. Fundamentals of oxidation catalysis
- 11.2. Transition-metal mixed oxides for selective and total oxidation reactions
- 11.3. Metal catalysts for oxidation reactions
- 11.4. Catalysts for oxidation reactions in the presence of chlorine
- 11.5. Catalysts for the production and use of hydrogen peroxide
- Chapter 12. Polymerization Catalysts and Heterogenized Homogeneous Catalysts
- 12.1. Solid polymerization catalysts
- 12.2. Supported or heterogenized homogeneous catalysts
- Chapter 13. Heterogeneous Catalysts and Biomass Conversion
- 13.1. Heterogeneous catalysts and the future of industrial chemistry
- 13.2. Biomasses as raw materials for industrial chemistry
- 13.3. Heterogeneous catalysts and conversion of vegetable oils and animal fats
- 13.4. Heterogeneous catalysts and the conversion of lignocellulosics
- 13.5. Heterogeneous catalysts and industrial chemistry from renewables
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 17th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595249
About the Author
Guido Busca
Universita di Genova, Fiera del Mare, Pad. D, 1-16129 Genova Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Genova, Fiera del Mare, Pad. D, 1-16129 Genova Italy