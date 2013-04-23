Heterogeneous Catalysis of Mixed Oxides, Volume 176
1st Edition
Perovskite and Heteropoly Catalysts
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Basis of Heterogeneous Catalysis
- Abstract
- 1.1 Catalyst and Catalysis
- 1.2 Rate of Catalytic Reaction and Reaction Mechanism
- 1.3 Catalyst Design
- 1.4 Preparation and Characterization of Catalysts
- References
- Chapter 2. Chemistry and Catalysis of Mixed Oxides
- Abstract
- 2.1 Chemistry of Binary Oxides
- 2.2 Chemistry of Mixed Oxides
- 2.3 Catalysis of Mixed Oxides
- 2.4 Synergistic Effects in Mixed Oxide Catalysis
- 2.5 Participation of Solid Bulk in Catalysis of Metal Oxides
- References
- Chapter 3. Catalysis of Perovskite and Related Mixed Oxides
- Abstract
- 3.1 Structures and Properties of Perovskite Family
- 3.2 Catalytic Properties of Perovskites
- 3.3 Design of Perovskites Catalysts
- 3.4 Catalysis of Valence-Controlled LaCoO3 and La2CuO4
- 3.5 Practical Applications of Perovskite Catalysts
- References
- Chapter 4. Catalysis of Heteropoly Compounds (Polyoxometalates)
- Abstract
- 4.1 General Characteristics of Heteropoly Catalysis
- 4.2 Chemistry of Heteropoly Compounds in Solution
- 4.3 Structure of Heteropoly Compounds in the Solid State
- 4.4 Chemical Properties of Heteropoly Compounds in the Solid State
- 4.5 Catalysis of Heteropoly Compounds
- 4.6 Supported Heteropoly Catalysts
- References
- Chapter 5. Mixed Oxides as Catalyst Supports
- Abstract
- 5.1 Roles of Catalyst Supports
- 5.2 Perovskites as Catalyst Supports
- 5.3 Ceria–Zirconia and Related Mixed Oxides
- 5.4 Heteropolyacids (Polyoxometalates) as Catalyst Supports
- 5.5 Zeolites as Catalyst Support
- References
- Index
Description
Mixed oxides are the most widely used catalyst materials for industrial catalytic processes. The principal objective of this book is to describe systematically the mixed oxide catalysts, from their fundamentals through their practical applications. After describing concisely general items concerning mixed oxide and mixed oxide catalysts, two important mixed oxide catalyst materials, namely, heteropolyacids and perovskites, are taken as typical examples and discussed in detail.
These two materials have several advantages:
1. They are, respectively, typical examples of salts of oxoacids and double oxide, that is, the two
main categories of mixed oxides in solid state chemistry.
2. Both exhibit excellent catalytic performance in nearly crystalline state and are used in several industrial applications.
3. They have studied for many years.
In addition, metal oxides functioning as a catalyst support (carrier) are included. Although the supports are very important in practical applications, and tremendous progress has been made in the past decades, few systematic reviews exist. It is notable that heteropolyacids and perovskite exhibit unique performance when used as a support.
Fundamental catalytic science and technology and solid state chemistry necessary is presented for the proper understanding of mixed oxide catalysts as well as for R&D. For the latter, the concept of design of practical catalysts is very important. This is considered throughout the book.
Key Features
- Systematically describes design principles of mixed oxide catalysts
- Shows how catalysis and solid-state chemistry of metal oxides are inter-related
- Covers all useful basic concepts of mixed oxide catalysis
Readership
Chemists and chemical engineers developing new catalytic processes, organic chemists
