Heterogeneous Catalysis in Sustainable Synthesis is a practical guide to the use of solid catalysts in synthetic chemistry, with a strong focus on environmentally benign applications. Collating the most essential information on solid catalysts into a single volume, it reveals how the efficient use of heterogeneous catalysts in synthetic chemistry can support sustainable applications.

Beginning with a review of the fundamentals of heterogeneous catalytic synthesis, Part One explores the basic concepts and description of heterogeneous catalytic reactions from adsorption to catalyst poisons, the use of non-traditional activation methods, and recommended solvents. Part Two gives a detailed overview of the major types of both metal and non-metal solid catalysts. Part Three then illustrates the application of these catalysts in sustainable synthesis, reviewing them in a thematic order based on reaction types. Based on the extensive experience of its expert author, Heterogeneous Catalysis in Sustainable Synthesis aims to encourage and support synthetic chemists in using solid catalysts in their own work, and highlights the important link between heterogeneous catalysis and sustainability to all those interested in catalysis, synthesis, green chemistry and sustainability across both academia and industry.