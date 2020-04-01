Heterogeneous Catalysis in Sustainable Synthesis
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Heterogeneous Catalytic Synthesis
2.1. Basic concepts
2.2. Catalysis by nanoparticles
2.3. Microwave, sono-, photo- and electrochemical activations
2.4. Solvents for heterogeneous catalytic reactions
3. Solid Catalysts
3.1. Metal catalysts
3.2. Non-metallic catalysts
4. Applications in Sustainable Synthesis
4.1. Hydrogenation
4.2. Hydrogenolysis
4.3. Oxidation
4.4. Metathesis
4.5. Friedel-Crafts and related reactions
4.6. Cross-coupling reactions
4.7. Multicomponent reactions
4.8. Rearrangements
4.9. Ring transformations
4.10. Other applications
4.11. Asymmetric synthesis by solid catalysts
Description
Heterogeneous Catalysis in Sustainable Synthesis is a practical guide to the use of solid catalysts in synthetic chemistry, with a strong focus on environmentally benign applications. Collating the most essential information on solid catalysts into a single volume, it reveals how the efficient use of heterogeneous catalysts in synthetic chemistry can support sustainable applications.
Beginning with a review of the fundamentals of heterogeneous catalytic synthesis, Part One explores the basic concepts and description of heterogeneous catalytic reactions from adsorption to catalyst poisons, the use of non-traditional activation methods, and recommended solvents. Part Two gives a detailed overview of the major types of both metal and non-metal solid catalysts. Part Three then illustrates the application of these catalysts in sustainable synthesis, reviewing them in a thematic order based on reaction types. Based on the extensive experience of its expert author, Heterogeneous Catalysis in Sustainable Synthesis aims to encourage and support synthetic chemists in using solid catalysts in their own work, and highlights the important link between heterogeneous catalysis and sustainability to all those interested in catalysis, synthesis, green chemistry and sustainability across both academia and industry.
Key Features
- Combines foundational knowledge with a focus on practical applications
- Organizes information by reaction type, allowing readers to easily find examples of how to carry out specific reaction types with solid catalysts
- Highlights emerging areas such as nanoparticle catalysis and metal-organic framework (MOF) based catalysts
Readership
Chemists and Chemical Engineers interested in catalysis, synthesis, green chemistry and sustainability (in both academia and industry); Industrial Process Chemists in the fine chemicals, pharmaceutical and materials industries; Students in related areas; Technology Officers, Policy Makers and Decision Makers/Managers in synthesis-based businesses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178256
About the Authors
Bela Torok Author
Dr Torok received his Ph.D. from the University of Szeged, Hungary in Organic Chemistry/Heterogeneous Catalysis in 1995. After receiving his Ph.D. he did postdoctoral training with the 1994 Nobel Laureate George Olah at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles working on the development of environmentally benign alkylate gasoline production. He has held various faculty appointments at Michigan Technological University and the University of Massachusetts Boston, where he is currently a Professor of Chemistry. In 2011/12 he was a visiting professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with the 2005 Nobel Laureate Richard Schrock on the development of new alkene metathesis catalysts. His main research focus is on the design of new green chemistry processes for the synthesis of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The major tools applied in his research are heterogeneous catalysis (both metal and solid acid), catalytic hydrogenation, the application of aqueous medium in organic synthesis and unusual activation methods such as microwave and ultrasonic irradiation. He has published over 150 papers and book chapters, many of them in the journal Green Chemistry and Green Chemistry related books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA
Christian Schaefer Author
Dr Schäfer received his Dipl.-Ing. degree in chemistry after studies at the Technical University Darmstadt and University Bordeaux 1. Subsequently he moved to University of Strasbourg and worked on metal-mediated cyclization reactions under the supervision of Michel Miesch. After obtaining his PhD from the University of Strasbourg in 2013, he moved to the University of Massachusetts Boston to work as a postdoctoral researcher with Béla Török. He is currently a lecturer and research scientist at UMass Boston, where his research interests are in the development of new methods for green transformations with a focus on catalytic hydrogenation in water.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA
Anne Kokel Author
Anne Kokel has been a researcher in Green Chemistry at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA since 2015, where her work focuses on the design of green methods using energy-efficient techniques, non-toxic chemicals and recyclable processes for the synthesis of compounds with biomedical relevance. After studying at the Universite de Bourgogne, France, she went on to complete her MA at Université Savoie Mont Blanc, France, before joining the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA in 2014. With a strong knowledge of green chemistry, toxicology and medicinal chemistry, she has published multiple papers, reviews and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA