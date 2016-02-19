Heterogeneous Catalysis and Fine Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444430007, 9780080960753

Heterogeneous Catalysis and Fine Chemicals, Volume 41

1st Edition

Editors: J. Barrault C. Bouchoule D. Duprez C. Montassier M. Guisnet G. Pérot
eBook ISBN: 9780080960753
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1988
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Plenary Lectures and Invited Papers. Mechanistic relationships between homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis: Some concepts arising from surface organometallic chemistry (J.M. Basset, J.P. Candy, A. Choplin, P. Dufour, P. Louessard, C. Santini). Selective hydrodechlorination of polychloranilines and polychlorophenols. Access to 3 or 3,5 chloraniline or chlorophenol (G. Cordier). Valorization of fats and oils by hydrogenation and related reactions (E. Ucciani). Zeolites and fine chemicals (H. van Bekkum, H.W. Kouwenhoven). The utility of ion exchange resins as heterogeneous catalysts in chemical syntheses (A. Mitschker, R. Wagner, P.M. Lange). Functionalization of benzene by its reaction with nitrogen oxides over solid-acid catalysts (Y. Ono, K. Tohmori, S. Suzuki, K. Nakashiro, E. Suzuki). New aspects in the performance of heterogeneous catalysts for intermediates and fine chemicals (W.F. Hölderich). Heterogeneous catalysis in mercaptan industrial synthesis (C. Forquy, E. Arretz). Metal-catalyzed oxidations of unsaturated hydrocarbons by molecular oxygen. The use of multi-step catalysis (J.-E. Bäckvall). 35 Research Papers. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The recession in the traditional heavy industries along with the development of advanced technologies in all the industrial countries has meant that the impact of heterogeneous catalysis in the synthesis of fine chemicals is becoming increasingly noticeable. The first International Symposium on Heterogeneous Catalysis and Fine Chemicals is to be seen in this perspective. Organised by the Laboratory of Catalysis in Organic Chemistry of the University of Poitiers within the framework of the International Symposia of the `Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique' (CNRS), the symposium provided an opportunity for contact between academic researchers and manufacturers, users (or potential users) of solid catalysts for fine chemical synthesis.

Two panels of industrial and academic researchers - one on selective hydrogenation, the other on selective synthesis of substituted aromatics - showed that heterogeneous catalysis already plays a significant role in fine organic chemistry. The main topics of the symposium were introduced in six plenary lectures and three invited communications, maintaining a balance between the industrial and the academic points of view. Some 60 research papers were submitted from which the Scientific Committee selected the 35 communications (oral or poster) which fitted most closely the theme of the symposium. All are reproduced in full in this Proceedings volume.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080960753

