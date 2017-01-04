Heterocyclic Chemistry in the 21st Century: A Tribute to Alan Katritzky, Volume 121
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Editorial Advisory Board
- Preface
- Chapter One. The Evolving Landscape of Heterocycles in Drugs and Drug Candidates
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Method
- 3. Results and Discussion
- 4. Conclusion
- Chapter Two. Saturated Heterocycles with Applications in Medicinal Chemistry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ring Systems Containing One Heteroatom
- 3. Spirocyclic Heterocyclic Ring Systems
- 4. Heterobicyclo Systems
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Thiazole and Isothiazole Ring–Containing Compounds in Crop Protection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Thiazole and Isothiazole Ring–Containing Compounds in Crop Protection
- 3. Thiazole and Isothiazole as Bioisosteric Replacement
- 4. Synthesis of Thiazoles and Isothiazoles
- 5. Thiazole- and Isothiazole-Containing Insecticides
- 6. Thiazole- and Isothiazole-Containing Fungicides
- 7. Thiazole- and Isothiazole-Containing Herbicides
- 8. Thiazole- and Isothiazole-Containing Nematicides
- 9. Conclusions
- Chapter Four. Nitrogen-Rich Azoles as High Density Energy Materials: Reviewing the Energetic Footprints of Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pyrazole-Based Energetic Materials
- 3. Imidazole-Based Energetic Materials
- 4. Triazole-Based Energetic Materials
- 5. Tetrazole-Based Energetic Materials
- 6. Summary
- Chapter Five. Heterocyclic Building Blocks for Organic Semiconductors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Thiophene-Related Building Blocks
- 3. Nitrogen-Containing Building Blocks
- 4. Other Building Blocks
- Chapter Six. Heterogeneously Catalyzed Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds
- 1. Tribute
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Catalyst Choice
- 4. Zeolites, Metallosilicates, and Clays
- 5. Classification of Reaction Chemistry
- 6. Three-Membered Heterocycles
- 7. Four-Membered Heterocycles
- 8. Five-Membered Heterocycles
- 9. Six-Membered Heterocycles
- 10. Seven-Membered Heterocycles
- 11. Process and Economic Considerations
- 12. Final Comments
- Chapter Seven. Palladium-Catalyzed Carbonylative Synthesis of Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Five-Membered Heterocycles
- 3. Synthesis of Six-Membered Heterocycles
- 4. Synthesis of Other Heterocycles
- Chapter Eight. Green Syntheses of Heterocycles of Industrial Importance. 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural as a Platform Chemical
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Monomers for Polymers
- 3. 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural to Carbocycles
- 4. C–C Bond Formation to 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
- 5. 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural to Dimethylfuran
- 6. Oxidations of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
- 7. Various Transformations of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural
- 8. Conclusions
- Index
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry: Heterocyclic Chemistry in the 21st Century: A Tribute to Alan Katritzky is the definitive series in the field—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Because biology and organic chemistry increasingly intersect, the associated nomenclature is used more frequently in explanations.
Written by established, global authorities in the field, this comprehensive review combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insights to yield an understanding on how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds.
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
About the Serial Editors
Eric Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
