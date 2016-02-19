Heteroatom Manipulation

In this volume, those functional groups containing heteroatoms that have gained importance in organic synthesis are dealt with in detail. The introduction of these various groups and their relevant transformations are described and the various aspects of chemoselectivity, regioselectivity and stereoselectivity are discussed. After a compilation of the synthetically most useful substitution processes, there is a series of chapters on the various types of acylation reactions and in this context the different methods of acyl group activation are discussed. As functional group protection is of very general importance for organic synthesis, a corresponding chapter is included. This is followed by a section on the preparation of carbonyl derivatives and the most important transformations and rearrangements of functional group derivatives. At the end of the volume one finds chapters on all types of elimination reactions and related thermal reactions together with a survey on fragmentation processes in organic synthesis.