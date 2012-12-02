Hetero Diels-Alder Methodology in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121108601, 9780080916972

Hetero Diels-Alder Methodology in Organic Synthesis, Volume 47

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Dale Boger Steven Weinreb
eBook ISBN: 9780080916972
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121108601
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 366
Table of Contents

N-Sulfinyl Compounds and Sulfur Diimides
Imino Dienophiles
Nitroso and Thionitroso Dienophiles
Carbonyl Dienophiles
Thiocarbonyl and Selenocarbonyl Dienophiles
Miscellaneous Dienophiles
Oxabutadienes
Thiabutadienes
Azabutadienes
Heteroaromatic Azadienes

Description

Organic Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Volume 47: Hetero Diels-Alder Methodology in Organic Synthesis focuses on the use of hetero Diels-Alder reactions as pivotal steps in natural product total syntheses. The publication first offers information on N-sulfinyl compounds and sulfur diimides and imino dienophiles. Discussions focus on sulfur dioxide and related compounds, selenium dioxide, sulfur diimide cycloadditions, regiochemical, stereochemical, and mechanistic aspects, iminium salts and neutral imines, oximino compounds, and intramolecular cycloadditions. The text then takes a look at nitroso and thionitroso dienophiles and carbonyl dienophiles. The manuscript elaborates on thiocarbonyl and selenocarbonyl dienophiles and miscellaneous dienophiles. Topics include nitriles, azo compounds, selenoaldehydes, thioketones, thioesters, dithioesters, and related compounds, and thiophosgene and related compounds. The text also ponders on oxabutadienes, thiabutadienes, and azabutadienes. The publication is a valuable reference for chemists and readers interested in the Hetero Diels-Alder methodology.

Readership

Organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916972
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121108601

About the Series Volume Editors

Dale Boger Series Volume Editor

Steven Weinreb Series Volume Editor

