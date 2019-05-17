HESI/NCLEX Student Preparation Package for RN: eBook on VitalSource and Online Review 2e Retail Card

Pairing our HESI Comprehensive Review with the HESI/Saunders Online Review, the new HESI/NCLEX Student Prep Package provides a thorough audit of the information your students need to succeed on the NCLEX exam, with the added convenience and interactivity of an online course. Written in an easy-to-read outline format, the HESI Comprehensive Review breaks down chapters by clinical areas and the concepts emphasized on the NCLEX exam. The HESI Comprehensive Review’s companion Evolve website also offers 700 practice questions in both study and exam formats to give students valuable practice using the same electronic testing format they will experience on the nursing school exit exam and on the NCLEX exam. The extensive HESI/Saunders Online Review features key nursing content organized by content specialty areas and NCLEX Client Needs, with an additional reference list for nursing concepts. A wealth of illustrations, videos, audio clips, and animations helps to clarify key concepts and engage students as they study for the course exams and prepare to take the NCLEX. For more information on the individual titles, see the following products: HESI Comprehensive Review (9780323394628) and HESI/Saunders Online Review (9780323297349).

Note: This package contains access code cards that will be shipped to you. Upon receipt, use the code contained inside to gain access to your products.