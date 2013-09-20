HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination
4th Edition
Description
Prepare for success on your HESI exit exam and the NCLEX-RN®! HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 4th Edition provides a comprehensive, all-in-one review of the information you need to know. Written in an easy-to-read outline format, this study tool breaks down chapters by clinical areas and concepts emphasized on the NCLEX-RN exam. Rationales are provided for any incorrect answers or areas of weakness. The companion Evolve website offers approximately 700 practice questions, giving you valuable practice in the same electronic testing format you will experience on your nursing school exit exam and on the NCLEX-RN exam.
Key Features
- HESI Hint boxes highlight important clinical information and concepts commonly tested on the NCLEX-RN exam.
- Critical thinking study questions reinforce key concepts and content, and also include answer guidelines.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Testing and the NCLEX-RN Exam
2. Leadership and Management
3. Advanced Clinical Concepts
4. Medical-Surgical Nursing
5. Pediatric Nursing
6. Maternity Nursing
7. Psychiatric Nursing
8. Gerontologic Nursing
Appendix A: Normal Values
Appendix B: Recommended Daily Requirements and Food Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 20th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727513
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227711