HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323394628, 9780323394635

HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination

5th Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323394628
eBook ISBN: 9780323394635
eBook ISBN: 9780323394666
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th September 2016
Page Count: 408
Description

Want to cover EVERYTHING on the NCLEX-RN? HESI can help! The HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 5th Edition provides a comprehensive, all-in-one review of the information you need to know to not only succeed on the NCLEX-RN exam but also on your program’s HESI exit exam. Written in an easy-to-read outline format, this trusted guide breaks down chapters by clinical areas and the concepts emphasized on the NCLEX-RN exam. Rationales are provided for any incorrect answers or areas of weakness to help strengthen your understanding. The companion Evolve website also offers 700 practice questions in both study and exam formats to give you valuable practice using the same electronic testing format you will face on the nursing school exit exam and on the NCLEX-RN exam.

Key Features

  • 700 NCLEX practice questions on the companion Evolve website include alternate item formats to provide a testing experience similar to the exit and NCLEX exams.
  • Chapters organized by clinical area enables you to easily search for various topics to review.
  • HESI Hint boxes spotlight important clinical information and concepts commonly tested on the NCLEX-RN exam.
  • Critical thinking study questions (with rationales) reinforce key concepts and content.
  • Fill-in-the-blank and prioritizing questions mirror the new alternate item format item types included on the NCLEX-RN exam.
  • Pharmacology tables highlight the need-to-know drug therapy content emphasized on the NCLEX-RN exam.
  • Consistent format and chapter organization make it easy to move between topics when reviewing.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Testing and the NCLEX-RN® Exam
2. Leadership and Management
3. Advanced Clinical Concepts
4. Medical-Surgical Nursing
5. Pediatric Nursing
6. Maternity Nursing
7. Psychiatric Nursing
8. Gerontologic Nursing

Appendix A: Normal Values
Appendix B: Recommended Daily Requirements and Food Sources
Index

408
English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
