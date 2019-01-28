Herpetology
1st Edition
An Introductory Biology of Amphibians and Reptiles
Description
Herpetology has always been one of the most exciting disciplines of zoology. During the past few years the field has continued to grow, yet it has been plagued by scarcity of comprehensive, up-to-date textbooks containing the most important developments. This timely book fills that void. Through skillful synthesis, the author summarizes the diversity in the biology of living amphibians and reptiles and describes the breadth of current herpetological research. Topics covered include the evolution, classification, development, reproduction, population, and environmental issues surrounding the study of amphibians and reptiles. Designed as an advanced undergraduate textbook, Herpetology is a valuable resource for students, practitioners, and interested amateurs alike.
Key Features
- Provides an incisive survey and much needed update of the field
- Emphasizes the biological diversity among amphibians and reptiles
- Details the most recent research findings, citing ke
Readership
Junior and senior undergraduate and first-year graduate students in zoology and herpetology, amateur hobbyists interestd in amphibians and reptiles, herpetological societies, wildlife conservation groups, and professional herpetologists
Table of Contents
Diversity and History: Amphibians. Origin and Evolution of Amphibians. Reptiles. Origin and Evolution of Reptiles.
As Predators and as Prey: Diet and Feeding. Defense and Escape.
Life Cycle--Reproduction, Development, and Growth: Modes of Reproduction and Development. Dynamics of Reproduction.
Individuals and the Environment: Spacing, Movement, and Orientation. Homeostasis--Air, Heat, and Water.
Populations and the Environment: Population Dynamics. Population and Species Interactions.
Systematics and Classification: Systematics-Theory and Practice. Caecilians and Salamanders. Frogs. Turtles and Crocodilians. Lizards, Amphisbaenians, and Tuataras. Snakes. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 527
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 26th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139243
About the Author
Laurie Vitt
Dr. Vitt is a reptile ecologist who received his Ph.D. from Arizona Sate University in 1976. He was a Professor at UCLA for 8 years and Professor and Curator at the Sam Noble Museum at the University of Oklahoma for 21 years. He currently maintains Emeritus status. He has had extensive field experience in American deserts and New World tropics, especially Brazil. He has published more than 250 research articles and 8 books. Awards include appointment as a George Lynn Cross Research Professor at the University of Oklahoma, membership in the Brazilian Academy of Scientists, Distinguished Alumnus (Western Washington University), Distinguished Herpetologist (Herpetologist League), and two book awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sam Noble Museum and Biology Department University of Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma
George Zug
Affiliations and Expertise
National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.