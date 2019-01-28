Herpetology has always been one of the most exciting disciplines of zoology. During the past few years the field has continued to grow, yet it has been plagued by scarcity of comprehensive, up-to-date textbooks containing the most important developments. This timely book fills that void. Through skillful synthesis, the author summarizes the diversity in the biology of living amphibians and reptiles and describes the breadth of current herpetological research. Topics covered include the evolution, classification, development, reproduction, population, and environmental issues surrounding the study of amphibians and reptiles. Designed as an advanced undergraduate textbook, Herpetology is a valuable resource for students, practitioners, and interested amateurs alike.