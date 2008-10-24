Herpetology
3rd Edition
An Introductory Biology of Amphibians and Reptiles
Description
This third edition, now fully revised and updated by two of Dr. Zug's colleagues, provides herpetology students and amateur reptile and amphibian keepers with the latest taxonomy and species developments from around the world. Herpetology is a rapidly evolving field, which has contributed to new discoveries in many conceptual areas of biology. The authors build on this progress by updating all chapters with new literature, graphics, and discussions—many of which have changed our thinking.
With a new emphasis placed on conservation issues, Herpetology continues to broaden the global coverage from earlier editions, recognizing the burgeoning reptile and amphibian research programs and the plight of many species in all countries and all biomes.
New information on the remarkable advances in behavioral, physiological, and phylo-geographical data provide students with the current research they need to advance their education and better prepare their future in herpetology.
Readership
Upper level herpetology courses. Amphibian and reptile biologists, ecologists & conservation biologists. Amateur herpetologists, reptile and amphibian keepers and hobbyists
Table of Contents
Part I. Evolutionary History; Tetrapod Relationships and Evolutionary Systematics; Development and Anatomy of Amphibians and Reptiles; Evolution of Ancient and Modern Amphibians and Reptiles. Part II. Reproduction and Life Histories; Modes of Reproduction and Parental Care; Reproductive Ecology and Life Histories. Part III. Physiological Ecology; Water Balance and Gas Exchange; Thermoregulation, Performance, and Energetics. Part IV. Behavioral Ecology; Spacing, Movements, and Orientation; Communication and Social Behavior; Foraging Ecology and Diets; Defense and Escape. Part V. Population and Community Ecology; Structure and Dynamics; Community and Geographical Ecology; Conservation Biology. Part VI. Classification and Diversity; Caecilians; Salamanders; Frogs; Turtles; Crocodylians; Tuataras, Lizards, and Snakes; Glossary; Bibliography; Indexes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 24th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743466
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921891
About the Author
Laurie Vitt
Dr. Vitt is a reptile ecologist who received his Ph.D. from Arizona Sate University in 1976. He was a Professor at UCLA for 8 years and Professor and Curator at the Sam Noble Museum at the University of Oklahoma for 21 years. He currently maintains Emeritus status. He has had extensive field experience in American deserts and New World tropics, especially Brazil. He has published more than 250 research articles and 8 books. Awards include appointment as a George Lynn Cross Research Professor at the University of Oklahoma, membership in the Brazilian Academy of Scientists, Distinguished Alumnus (Western Washington University), Distinguished Herpetologist (Herpetologist League), and two book awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sam Noble Museum and Biology Department University of Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma
Janalee Caldwell
Dr. Caldwell is an amphibian biologist who received her Ph.D. from the University of Kansas in 1974. She was a Professor of Biology and Curator at the Sam Noble Museum at the University of Oklahoma for 21 years, where she received recognition for outstanding research. She is now Professor Emeritus and Curator Emeritus. Dr. Caldwell conducted field research in tropical forests in Brazil and other South American countries that resulted in publication of numerous scientific articles. She served as President of the Society for the Study of Amphibians and Reptiles and as editor of several scientific journals. She participated is various projects with the goal of encouraging young people, especially girls, to choose careers in science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sam Noble Museum and Biology Department University of Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma
Reviews
"The volume successfully captures the state of the art in leading research programs on amphibians and reptiles. Professional herpetologists will discover that it is an exemplary teaching resource. This new edition will prove indispensable in courses on herpetology and vertebrate diversity..."--The Quarterly Review of Biology - David C. Blackburn, Natural History Museum & Biodiversity Institute, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS
"[T]his third edition of a leading herpetology textbook speaks for itself. The study of amphibians and reptiles is revealed as a dynamic field serving as a portal into a diverse range of biological disciplines…. [T]here are now more than 500 figures (an increase of more than 35% over the second edition and more than 320% in the first) and color appears throughout the volume not just in the taxonomic chapters. This alone makes this book an invaluable teaching tool…. The volume successfully captures the state of the art in leading research programs on amphibians and reptiles…. Both undergraduates and beginning graduate students as well as amateurs will find this book to be an engaging entry into the field of herpetology. Professional herpetologists will discover that it is an exemplary teaching resource. This new edition will prove indispensable in courses on herpetology and vertebrate diversity..."--Quarterly Review of Biology