Herpes Simplex Varicella and Zoster
1st Edition
Clinical Manifestations and Treatment
Herpes Simplex Varicella and Zoster: Clinical Manifestations and Treatment provides an authoritative and updated clinical observation on two viruses—herpes simplex varicella and zoster. This book focuses on the similarities in tissue tropisms and character of the lesions of the two viruses. This text not only outlines the various disease patterns but gives guidance to rational treatment with antiviral agents. The topics covered include the historical background of the two viruses; description and clinical manifestations of infection in man of herpes simplex (HSV) and varicella-zoster (V-Z); definition of B virus (herpesvirus simiae); recurrent infection zoster; and treatment. This publication is intended for clinicians, but can also be a good reference for medical students and individuals conducting research in the field of virology, specifically on venereal diseases.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Historical Background
2. Herpes Simplex
The Virus
Aetiology
Morphology and Replication
Herpes Antigenic Types
Pathology and Pathogenesis
HSV and Carcinoma
Laboratory Diagnosis
Serology
Immunity and Recovery
3 Clinical Manifestations of HSV Infection
The Primary Infection
Epidemiology
Primary Infection of the Mouth and Lips
Ocular Infection with HSV
Primary Lesions of the Skin
Herpetic Whitlows
Traumatic Herpes
Eczema Herpeticum. Juliusberg's Pustulosis Acuta Varioliformis. Kaposi's Varicelliform Eruption
Generalized Primary Infections
Hepatitis due to HSV
HSV Meningitis
HSV Encephalitis
The Recurrent Infection
Complications in Recurrent HSV Infections
Herpesvirus Infection in Burned Patients
Recurrent Herpes Simplex and Erythema Multiforme
Genital Herpes Simplex Infections
Differential Diagnosis
4. B Virus Infection
Aetiology
The Virus
Pathology
Laboratory Diagnosis
Antigenic Relationship with HSV
5. Varicella-Zoster
The Virus
Aetiology
Morphology and Replication
Pathology and Pathogenesis
Laboratory Diagnosis
Serology
Immunity and Recovery
6. Clinical Manifestations of V-Z Virus Infection
Chickenpox. Varicella
Epidemiology and Infectivity
Clinical Manifestations
Differential Diagnosis from Smallpox
Complications
Varicella pneumonias
Encephalitis
Purpura Fulminans. Haemorrhagic Chickenpox
Congenital and Neonatal Varicella
7. The Recurrent Infection
Zoster. Shingles
Epidemiology
Provocation of Zoster
The Usual Clinical Picture in Zoster
Pain in Zoster
Dissemination of Virus in Zoster
The Segmental Distribution of Zoster and some Complications
Recurrent Zoster
Ophthalmic Zoster
Motor Zoster
Zoster Encephalomyelitis
8 Treatment
Some Problems in Antiviral Chemotherapy
Halogenated Deoxyuridines Idoxuridine; 5-iodo-2'-deoxyuridine; IUdR; IDU
D-Arabinofuranosyl Nucleotides
1-β-D arabinofuranosylcytosine (cytarabine; cytosine arabinoside; CA; Ara-C)
9-β-D arabinofuranosyladenine (vidarabine; adenosine arabinoside; adenine arabinoside; Ara-A)
Treatment of HSV Infection
Cold Sores
HSV Gingivostomatitis
Severe HSV Stomatitis
Ocular HSV Lesions
Herpetic Whitlows
Erythema Multiforme provoked by Recurrent HSV Lesions
Eczema Herpeticum
Generalized HSV Infection
HSV Encephalitis
Genital Herpes
Treatment of B Virus Infection
Treatment of V-Z Infection
Chickenpox
Uncomplicated Segmental Zoster
Ophthalmic Zoster
Motor Zoster
Generalized Zoster
Zoster Encephalitis
Chickenpox, Zoster and HSV Infections during Pregnancy
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163154