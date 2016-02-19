Herpes Simplex Varicella and Zoster: Clinical Manifestations and Treatment provides an authoritative and updated clinical observation on two viruses—herpes simplex varicella and zoster. This book focuses on the similarities in tissue tropisms and character of the lesions of the two viruses. This text not only outlines the various disease patterns but gives guidance to rational treatment with antiviral agents. The topics covered include the historical background of the two viruses; description and clinical manifestations of infection in man of herpes simplex (HSV) and varicella-zoster (V-Z); definition of B virus (herpesvirus simiae); recurrent infection zoster; and treatment. This publication is intended for clinicians, but can also be a good reference for medical students and individuals conducting research in the field of virology, specifically on venereal diseases.