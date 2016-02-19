Herpes Simplex Varicella and Zoster - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433178002, 9781483163154

Herpes Simplex Varicella and Zoster

1st Edition

Clinical Manifestations and Treatment

Authors: B. E. Juel-Jensen F. O. Maccallum
eBook ISBN: 9781483163154
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Herpes Simplex Varicella and Zoster: Clinical Manifestations and Treatment provides an authoritative and updated clinical observation on two viruses—herpes simplex varicella and zoster. This book focuses on the similarities in tissue tropisms and character of the lesions of the two viruses. This text not only outlines the various disease patterns but gives guidance to rational treatment with antiviral agents. The topics covered include the historical background of the two viruses; description and clinical manifestations of infection in man of herpes simplex (HSV) and varicella-zoster (V-Z); definition of B virus (herpesvirus simiae); recurrent infection zoster; and treatment. This publication is intended for clinicians, but can also be a good reference for medical students and individuals conducting research in the field of virology, specifically on venereal diseases.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Historical Background

2. Herpes Simplex

The Virus

Aetiology

Morphology and Replication

Herpes Antigenic Types

Pathology and Pathogenesis

HSV and Carcinoma

Laboratory Diagnosis

Serology

Immunity and Recovery

3 Clinical Manifestations of HSV Infection

The Primary Infection

Epidemiology

Primary Infection of the Mouth and Lips

Ocular Infection with HSV

Primary Lesions of the Skin

Herpetic Whitlows

Traumatic Herpes

Eczema Herpeticum. Juliusberg's Pustulosis Acuta Varioliformis. Kaposi's Varicelliform Eruption

Generalized Primary Infections

Hepatitis due to HSV

HSV Meningitis

HSV Encephalitis

The Recurrent Infection

Complications in Recurrent HSV Infections

Herpesvirus Infection in Burned Patients

Recurrent Herpes Simplex and Erythema Multiforme

Genital Herpes Simplex Infections

Differential Diagnosis

4. B Virus Infection

Aetiology

The Virus

Pathology

Laboratory Diagnosis

Antigenic Relationship with HSV

5. Varicella-Zoster

The Virus

Aetiology

Morphology and Replication

Pathology and Pathogenesis

Laboratory Diagnosis

Serology

Immunity and Recovery

6. Clinical Manifestations of V-Z Virus Infection

Chickenpox. Varicella

Epidemiology and Infectivity

Clinical Manifestations

Differential Diagnosis from Smallpox

Complications

Varicella pneumonias

Encephalitis

Purpura Fulminans. Haemorrhagic Chickenpox

Congenital and Neonatal Varicella

7. The Recurrent Infection

Zoster. Shingles

Epidemiology

Provocation of Zoster

The Usual Clinical Picture in Zoster

Pain in Zoster

Dissemination of Virus in Zoster

The Segmental Distribution of Zoster and some Complications

Recurrent Zoster

Ophthalmic Zoster

Motor Zoster

Zoster Encephalomyelitis

8 Treatment

Some Problems in Antiviral Chemotherapy

Halogenated Deoxyuridines Idoxuridine; 5-iodo-2'-deoxyuridine; IUdR; IDU

D-Arabinofuranosyl Nucleotides

1-β-D arabinofuranosylcytosine (cytarabine; cytosine arabinoside; CA; Ara-C)

9-β-D arabinofuranosyladenine (vidarabine; adenosine arabinoside; adenine arabinoside; Ara-A)

Treatment of HSV Infection

Cold Sores

HSV Gingivostomatitis

Severe HSV Stomatitis

Ocular HSV Lesions

Herpetic Whitlows

Erythema Multiforme provoked by Recurrent HSV Lesions

Eczema Herpeticum

Generalized HSV Infection

HSV Encephalitis

Genital Herpes

Treatment of B Virus Infection

Treatment of V-Z Infection

Chickenpox

Uncomplicated Segmental Zoster

Ophthalmic Zoster

Motor Zoster

Generalized Zoster

Zoster Encephalitis

Chickenpox, Zoster and HSV Infections during Pregnancy

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163154

About the Author

B. E. Juel-Jensen

F. O. Maccallum

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.