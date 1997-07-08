Hermetic Pumps:

Foreword

1 Introduction 1 2 Centrifugal pumps 5 2.1 Euler's Equation (from the velocities) 6 2.2 Euler's equation (according to the moment of momentum principles) 10 2.3 The H (Q) curve 12 2.4 System-head curve 17 2.5 Control of centrifugal pumps 25 2.6 Matching the service data at impellers 36 2.7 Influence of viscosity on the characteristic curves 39 2.8 Efficiency and specific speed 41 2.9 Suction capacity - net positive suction head (NPSHA) and cavitation 46 2.10 Examples from conventional pump construction 93 3 Hermetic centrifugal pumps, machines of the new generation 99 3.1 Hermetic torque transfer by the canned motor pump/permanent magnet central coupling 99 3.2 The three phase canned motor 102 3.3 Operating range of canned motor centrifugal pumps 160 3.4 Noise emissions from canned motor pumps 164 3.5 Examples of hermetic centrifugal pumps with a canned motor drive 167 3.6 The permanent-type magnet coupling 310 3.7 Operating principle and examples of construction of permanent magnet coupling pumps 330 3.8 Canned motor or magnetic coupling 374 3.9 Hermetic stirrers and isolating devices 381 4 Rotary displacement pumps 391 4.1 Introduction 391 4.2 Rotary piston pumps 391 4.3 Gear pumps 471 4.4 Sliding-vane screw pumps 482 4.5 Screw pumps 497 4.6 Progressive cavity pumps (single-screw pumps) 511 4.7 Sliding-vane pump 521 4.8 Liquid ring vacuum pumps/compressors 532 5 Hermetic rotary displacement pumps 549 5.1 The permanent magnet coupling for leak-free power transmission 549 5.2 Examples of designs of leak-free rotary displacement pumps 552 6 Noise emissions from rotary displacement pumps 578 7 Concluding remarks on the subject of hermetic rotary displacement pumps 581 8 Index 583