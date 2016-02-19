HERMES: Harmonised Econometric Research for Modelling Economic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444897602, 9781483297583

HERMES: Harmonised Econometric Research for Modelling Economic Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Commission of the European Com
eBook ISBN: 9781483297583
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th January 1993
Page Count: 723
Description

The "HERMES" European system of models is featured in this book. This system was set up at the initiative of the Commission of the European Communities (Directorate-General for Science, Research and Development). It involves a series of medium term, macrosectoral econometric models in which energy plays a special role as a production factor. The different models are interlinked by a bilateral flow module, which describes for each product the trade between all the Community countries taken in twos. The United States, Japan and five zones are represented in this by simplified versions of the Commission's COMET model.

This volume will help the reader to understand and interpret the numerous studies which have been undertaken with the help of the HERMES system. Economists and researchers will find valuable information and figures, with a common nomenclature, on the economies of the different countries, both on structural data and on economic operators.

Table of Contents

Introduction (E. Donni, P. Valette, P. Zagamé). History and Perspective of the HERMES Project (E. Donni, P. Valette). The HERMES Model for the Member States of the European Community (A. Italianer, G. d'Alcantara, P. Zagamé). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the Belgian Economy (F. Bossier et al.). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the Dutch Economy (E.S. Mot et al.). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the French Economy (M. Assouline, A. Epaulard). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the German Economy (J.-M. Philip, H. Rogner). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the Irish Economy (J. Bradley et al.). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the Italian Economy (P. Bosi, R. Golinelli, A. Stagni). HERMES: A Macrosectoral Model for the UK Economy (R. van der Putten, I. Stern, T. Barker). Isolated, Linked and Coordinated Variants (E. Donni). Completion of the Internal Market: Results of Macroeconomic Model Simulations (M. Catinat, E. Donni, A. Italianer). Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
723
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483297583

About the Editor

