Herbicides
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Vol. 4
Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume IV: Herbicides contains detailed analytical procedures for analysis of 30 different herbicides and plant growth regulators.
Each chapter of this 27-chapter volume covers the chemical and biological properties, history of development, methods of synthesis, and modified residue methods for different crops. Each chapter presents first the general information, followed by intensive discussion of the methods of occurrence and residue analysis. Methods of analysis covered in each chapter include chemical methods, gas-liquid chromatography, colorimetry, and enzymatic techniques. Agriculturists, analytical chemists, and toxicologists will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface
1. Alanap
I. General
II. Analysis
References
2. Ametryne
I. General
II. Analysis
References
3. 3-Amino-s-Triazole
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
4. Atratone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
5. Atrazine
I. General
II. Analysis
References
6. Carbyne
I. General
II. Analysis
References
7. CIPC
I. General
II. Analysis
References
8. Dacthal
I. General
II. Analysis
References
9. Dalapon (Sodium)
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
References
10. DEF
I. General
II. Analysis
References
11. 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
References
12. Eptam
I. General
II. Analysis
References
13. Falone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
14. IPC
I. General
II. Analysis
References
15. Maleic Hydrazide
I. General
II. Analysis
References
16. Monuron, Diuron, and Neburon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
17. Prometone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
18. Prometryne
I. General
II. Analysis
References
19. Propazine
I. General
II. Analysis
References
20. Randox
I. General
II. Analysis
References
21. Sesone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
22. Silvex
I. General
References
23. Simazine
I. General
II. Analysis
References
24. Stam
I. General
II. Analysis
References
25. Tillam
I. General
II. Analysis
References
26. 2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxyacetic Acid
I. General
References
27. Vegadex
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221793