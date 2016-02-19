Herbicides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196763, 9781483221793

Herbicides

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Vol. 4

Editors: Gunter Zweig
eBook ISBN: 9781483221793
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 286
Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume IV: Herbicides contains detailed analytical procedures for analysis of 30 different herbicides and plant growth regulators.
Each chapter of this 27-chapter volume covers the chemical and biological properties, history of development, methods of synthesis, and modified residue methods for different crops. Each chapter presents first the general information, followed by intensive discussion of the methods of occurrence and residue analysis. Methods of analysis covered in each chapter include chemical methods, gas-liquid chromatography, colorimetry, and enzymatic techniques. Agriculturists, analytical chemists, and toxicologists will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume IV

Preface

1. Alanap

I. General

II. Analysis

References

2. Ametryne

I. General

II. Analysis

References

3. 3-Amino-s-Triazole

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

4. Atratone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

5. Atrazine

I. General

II. Analysis

References

6. Carbyne

I. General

II. Analysis

References

7. CIPC

I. General

II. Analysis

References

8. Dacthal

I. General

II. Analysis

References

9. Dalapon (Sodium)

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

10. DEF

I. General

II. Analysis

References

11. 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

12. Eptam

I. General

II. Analysis

References

13. Falone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

14. IPC

I. General

II. Analysis

References

15. Maleic Hydrazide

I. General

II. Analysis

References

16. Monuron, Diuron, and Neburon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

17. Prometone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

18. Prometryne

I. General

II. Analysis

References

19. Propazine

I. General

II. Analysis

References

20. Randox

I. General

II. Analysis

References

21. Sesone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

22. Silvex

I. General

References

23. Simazine

I. General

II. Analysis

References

24. Stam

I. General

II. Analysis

References

25. Tillam

I. General

II. Analysis

References

26. 2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxyacetic Acid

I. General

References

27. Vegadex

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Gunter Zweig

