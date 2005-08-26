Herbal Treatment of Children
1st Edition
Western and Ayurvedic Perspectives
Authors: Anne McIntyre
eBook ISBN: 9780702038341
Paperback ISBN: 9780750651745
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th August 2005
Page Count: 320
Description
A comprehensive and authoritative text providing information on the usefulness, effectiveness and appropriateness of the use of herbal remedies in childhood.
Key Features
- A practical guide to the safe and effective use of herbal medicines in pediatric primary care, written by a respected and internationally known expert
- Easily accessible information ensures quick reference in practice
- Case histories and practical tips make this an essential companion for all professionals in primary care
Table of Contents
Introduction; Understanding herbs; Herbs for the immune system; Herbs for the digestive system; Herbs for the nervous system; Herbs for the skin and eyes; Herbs for the urinary system; Herbal first aid; General considerations when treating children; The herbal pharmacy; Ailment and treatment chart; Resources.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 26th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038341
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750651745
About the Author
Anne McIntyre
Affiliations and Expertise
Practising Herbalist, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.