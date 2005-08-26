Herbal Treatment of Children - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750651745, 9780702038341

Herbal Treatment of Children

1st Edition

Western and Ayurvedic Perspectives

Authors: Anne McIntyre
eBook ISBN: 9780702038341
Paperback ISBN: 9780750651745
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th August 2005
Page Count: 320
Description

A comprehensive and authoritative text providing information on the usefulness, effectiveness and appropriateness of the use of herbal remedies in childhood.

Key Features

  • A practical guide to the safe and effective use of herbal medicines in pediatric primary care, written by a respected and internationally known expert
  • Easily accessible information ensures quick reference in practice
  • Case histories and practical tips make this an essential companion for all professionals in primary care

Table of Contents

Introduction; Understanding herbs; Herbs for the immune system; Herbs for the digestive system; Herbs for the nervous system; Herbs for the skin and eyes; Herbs for the urinary system; Herbal first aid; General considerations when treating children; The herbal pharmacy; Ailment and treatment chart; Resources.

Details

About the Author

Anne McIntyre

Affiliations and Expertise

Practising Herbalist, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, UK

