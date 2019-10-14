Herbal, Bio-nutrient and Drug Titration According to Disease Stages in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
Volume 1
Herbal, Bio-nutrient and Drug Titration According to Disease Stages in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, the first volume in the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine series, provides a comprehensive guide to improving outcomes with cardiovascular medicine therapy options. Coverage includes the three types of medicines used in disease stage treatment, Chinese medicine, nutritional supplements and pharmaceutical drugs. All sections are organized according to drug class in western medicine and chapters in each section are organized according to disease stage, providing ease in navigation and reference within the book.
This important reference will aid cardiovascular researchers in the study of integrative Chinese and western medicine as well as provide a clear, structured base to guide clinical practice and encourage collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine practitioners.
- Integrates Western and Chinese Medicine for a realistic and complete scope of cardiology treatment, establishing the basis for standardization and rationale of inclusion of Traditional Chinese Medicine in cardiology
- Presents a structure for prescribing herbal formulas and nutritional supplements with or without pharmaceutical drugs
- Examines diet and lifestyle according to constitution in Traditional Chinese Medicine to prevent the progression of disease and/or maintain health before or after chronic stages
Researchers in biomedical science studying cardiology and clinicians practicing Chinese Medicine within the cardiovascular field
1. Traditional Chinese Medicine
2. Nutritional Supplements
3. Pharmaceutical Drugs
Section I Anti-hypertensives
4. Recovery and Prevention Stage
5. The Acute to Chronic Stages
6. The Chronic Stages
Section II Antiarrhythmics
7. The Acute to Chronic Stages
8. The Chronic Stages
Section III Antithrombotic
9. Recovery and Prevention Stage
10. The Acute to Chronic Stages
11. The Chronic Stages
Section IV Antibiotics
13. Recovery and Prevention Stage
14. The Chronic Stages
Section V Anti-atherosclerotics
15. Recovery and Prevention Stage
16. The Acute to Chronic Stages
17. The Chronic Stages
Section VI Antiglycemics
18. Recovery and Prevention Stage
19. The Acute to Chronic Stages
20. The Chronic Stages temporary for therapeutic purposes and are used with permanent herbal formulas
Section VII ACE inhibitors
21. The Chronic Stages
Section VIII Beta blockers
22. The Acute to Chronic Stages
23. The Chronic Stages
Section IX Calcium antagonists
24. The Acute to Chronic Stages
25. The Chronic Stages
Section X Diuretics
26. Recovery and Prevention Stage
27. The Acute to Chronic Stages
28. The Chronic Stages
Section XI Nitrates
29. The Chronic Stages
30. Recovery and Prevention Stage
Section XII Lipid modifiers
31. Recovery and Prevention Stage
32. The Acute to Chronic Stages
33. The Chronic Stages
Section XIII Positive inotropes
34. Recovery and Prevention Stages
35. The Acute to Chronic Stages
36. The Chronic Stages
Section XIV Vasodilators
37. Recovery and Prevention Stage
38. The Acute to Chronic Stages
39. The Chronic Stages
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 14th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175804
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine