Herb-drug Interactions In Oncology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(Partial list of contents)
Acanthopanax Senticosus (Siberian Ginseng)
Active Hexose Correlated Compound (AHCC)
AE-941 (Shark Cartilage)
Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut)
Agnus castus (Chasteberry)
Baikal Skullcap (Skullcap)
Bee Pollen
Beta-Carotene
Beta-hydroxymethylburyrate (HMB)
Bilberry Fruit
Butchers Broom
Calcium Glucarate
Cantron (CanCell)
Capsaicin
Carnitine
Cartilade (Shark Cartilage)
Da Huang (Rhubarb)
d-Alpha-tocopherol (Vitamin E)
Devil's Claw
d-Glucaric acid salt
Di Bella Multitherapy
Echinacea
EGCG (Green Tea)
Electrodermal Testing (BioResonance Therapy)
Eleutherococcus Senticosus (Siberian Ginseng)
Energy Medicine (BioResonance Therapy)
Fenugreek
Feverfew
Forskolin
Gan Cao (Licorice)
Ganoderma Lucidum (Reishi Mushroom)
Garden Heliotrope (Valerian)
Garlic
Gaston Naessens 714X
Harpagophytum Procumbens (Devil's Claw)
Hawthorn
Helixor(r) (Mistletoe - European)
Homeopathy
Horse Chestnut
Ilex Paraguariensis (Mate)
Indian Frankincense (Boswellia)
Indian Saffron (Turmeric)
Indole-3-Carbinol
Inositol Hexaphosphate
Jiang Huang (turmeric)
Ju Hua (Chrysanthemum)
Juven
Karela (Bitter Melon)
Kava
Kelley Metabolic Therapy
Kitosan (Chitosan)
Laetrile (Amygdalin)
Lapacho (Pau D'arco)
Larrea Tridentate (Chaparral)
Lentinan
L-Glutamine
Ma Huang
Magnesium
Magnet Therapy
Maitake
Nettle
Niacin-bound Chromium
Noni
Ozone Therapy
Pau D'arco
Pennyroyal
Poke Root
Quercetin
Red Clover
Rhubarb
Saiko
Selenium
Silybum Marianum
Soy
Superoxide Dismutase
Tea Tree Oil
Trifolium Pratense
Ulmas Rubra
Uncaria Tomentosa
Valerian
Vitamin A
Willow Bark
Wolf's Bane
Xanthophyll
Yerba Mate
Yun zhi
Zinc
Zingiber Officinale
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © BC Decker 2003
- Published:
- 18th September 2003
- Imprint:
- BC Decker
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781550092455
About the Author
Barrie Cassileth
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Integrative Medicine Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY, USA
Charles Lucarelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Pharmaceutical Services Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY, USA