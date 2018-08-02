HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of clinically-focused topics and guidelines that are relevant to testing for HER2, which contributes to approximately 25% of breast cancers today. This concise resource by Drs. Sara Hurvitz, and Kelly McCann consolidates today’s available information on this growing topic into one convenient resource, making it an ideal, easy-to-digest reference for practicing and trainee oncologists.
Key Features
- Covers the diagnosis, treatments and targeted therapies, and management of breast cancers that are HER2-positive.
- Contains sections on background and testing, advanced disease, therapeutics, and toxicity considerations.
- Includes a timely section on innovative future therapies.
Table of Contents
Background/testing
1. The HER2 alteration in breast cancer
2. HER2 testing in the era of changing guidelines
Advanced Disease
3. Optimal first-line treatment of HER2+ advanced disease
4. Second line therapy and beyond
5. HER2+ CNS metastases
Therapeutics
6. Neoadjuvant therapy
7. Adjuvant therapy
8. Outcomes based on HR status in early stage disease
9. De-escalation of therapy for small tumor
Toxicity considerations
10. Cardiac toxicity of HER2-targeted regimens
11. Non-cardiac toxicity of HER2-targeted therapy
Therapies on the horizon
12. Targeting other pathways active in HER2+ disease (CDK4/6, VEGF, PI3K, mTOR, FGFR, PARP, antibody-drug conjugates, etc)
13. Harnessing the immune system in HER2+ disease
14. Biosimilars
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 2nd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581233
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581226