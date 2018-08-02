HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581226, 9780323581233

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

1st Edition

Authors: Sara Hurvitz Kelly McCann
eBook ISBN: 9780323581233
Paperback ISBN: 9780323581226
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd August 2018
Page Count: 264
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of clinically-focused topics and guidelines that are relevant to testing for HER2, which contributes to approximately 25% of breast cancers today. This concise resource by Drs. Sara Hurvitz, and Kelly McCann consolidates today’s available information on this growing topic into one convenient resource, making it an ideal, easy-to-digest reference for practicing and trainee oncologists.

Key Features

  • Covers the diagnosis, treatments and targeted therapies, and management of breast cancers that are HER2-positive.

  • Contains sections on background and testing, advanced disease, therapeutics, and toxicity considerations.

  • Includes a timely section on innovative future therapies.

Table of Contents

Background/testing

1. The HER2 alteration in breast cancer

2. HER2 testing in the era of changing guidelines

Advanced Disease

3. Optimal first-line treatment of HER2+ advanced disease

4. Second line therapy and beyond

5. HER2+ CNS metastases

Therapeutics

6. Neoadjuvant therapy

7. Adjuvant therapy

8. Outcomes based on HR status in early stage disease

9. De-escalation of therapy for small tumor

Toxicity considerations

10. Cardiac toxicity of HER2-targeted regimens

11. Non-cardiac toxicity of HER2-targeted therapy

Therapies on the horizon

12. Targeting other pathways active in HER2+ disease (CDK4/6, VEGF, PI3K, mTOR, FGFR, PARP, antibody-drug conjugates, etc)

13. Harnessing the immune system in HER2+ disease

14. Biosimilars

About the Author

Sara Hurvitz

Kelly McCann

