Hepatology and Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448420, 9780323448611

Hepatology and Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: Rahul Nanchal Ram Subramanian
eBook ISBN: 9780323448611
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448420
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Hepato-centric Musings of Two Intensivists—Back to the Future
    2. Acute-on-chronic and Decompensated Chronic Liver Failure: Definitions, Epidemiology, and Prognostication
    3. Hepatic Encephalopathy—the Old and the New
    4. The Circulatory System in Liver Disease
    5. Kidney Injury in Liver Disease
    6. Respiratory Complication in Liver Disease
    7. Gastrointestinal Issues in Liver Disease
    8. Hematological Issues in Liver Disease
    9. Pharmacologic Issues in Liver Disease
    10. Infections in Liver Disease
    11. The Liver in Critical Illness
    12. Current Evidence for Extracorporeal Liver Support Systems in Acute Liver Failure and Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure
    13. Perioperative Care of the Liver Transplant Patient
    14. Index

Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Hepatology and Critical Care. Articles include: Acute on Chronic and Decompensated Chronic Liver Failure, Hepatic Encephalopathy, Respiratory Complication in Liver Disease, GI Issues in Liver Disease, Bridging the Patient with Liver Disease to Transplant or Recovery, Infections in Liver Disease, Kidney Injury in Liver Disease, The Liver in Critical Illness, Hematological Issues in Liver Disease, Pharmacological Issues in Liver Disease and more!

About the Authors

Rahul Nanchal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine and Neurology, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Director, Critical Care Fellowship Program, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ram Subramanian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Medical Director Liver Transplantation, Division of Hepatology and Critical Care Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

