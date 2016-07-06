Hepatology and Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-3

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Hepatology and Critical Care. Articles include: Acute on Chronic and Decompensated Chronic Liver Failure, Hepatic Encephalopathy, Respiratory Complication in Liver Disease, GI Issues in Liver Disease, Bridging the Patient with Liver Disease to Transplant or Recovery, Infections in Liver Disease, Kidney Injury in Liver Disease, The Liver in Critical Illness, Hematological Issues in Liver Disease, Pharmacological Issues in Liver Disease and more!