Hepatology and Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: Hepato-centric Musings of Two Intensivists—Back to the Future
2. Acute-on-chronic and Decompensated Chronic Liver Failure: Definitions, Epidemiology, and Prognostication
3. Hepatic Encephalopathy—the Old and the New
4. The Circulatory System in Liver Disease
5. Kidney Injury in Liver Disease
6. Respiratory Complication in Liver Disease
7. Gastrointestinal Issues in Liver Disease
8. Hematological Issues in Liver Disease
9. Pharmacologic Issues in Liver Disease
10. Infections in Liver Disease
11. The Liver in Critical Illness
12. Current Evidence for Extracorporeal Liver Support Systems in Acute Liver Failure and Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure
13. Perioperative Care of the Liver Transplant Patient
14. Index
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Hepatology and Critical Care. Articles include: Acute on Chronic and Decompensated Chronic Liver Failure, Hepatic Encephalopathy, Respiratory Complication in Liver Disease, GI Issues in Liver Disease, Bridging the Patient with Liver Disease to Transplant or Recovery, Infections in Liver Disease, Kidney Injury in Liver Disease, The Liver in Critical Illness, Hematological Issues in Liver Disease, Pharmacological Issues in Liver Disease and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 6th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448611
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448420
About the Authors
Rahul Nanchal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine and Neurology, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Director, Critical Care Fellowship Program, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Ram Subramanian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Medical Director Liver Transplantation, Division of Hepatology and Critical Care Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia