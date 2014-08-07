Hepatobiliary Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-3

This issue, edited by Drs. Peter Liu and Richard Abramson, will comprehensively review imaging of the hepatobiliary system. Articles will include: Hepatic MRI Techniques, Optimization, and Artifacts, MR Contrast Agents for Liver Imaging, Focal Liver Lesion Characterization in Noncirrhotic Patients: An MR Approach, MRI in Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Understanding LI-RADS: A Primer for Practical Use, MRI of the Liver after Locoregional and Systemic Therapy, Diffusion Weighted Imaging of the Liver: Techniques and Applications, Hepatic Iron and Fat Quantification Techniques, Perfusion Imaging in Liver MRI, MR Elastography, Treatment Planning Before Hepatobiliary Surgery: Clinical and Imaging Considerations, MRI/MRCP of Benign and Malignant Biliary Conditions, and more!