Hepatobiliary Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323320177, 9780323320368

Hepatobiliary Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-3

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780323320368
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320177
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th August 2014
Description

This issue, edited by Drs. Peter Liu and Richard Abramson, will comprehensively review imaging of the hepatobiliary system. Articles will include: Hepatic MRI Techniques, Optimization, and Artifacts, MR Contrast Agents for Liver Imaging, Focal Liver Lesion Characterization in Noncirrhotic Patients: An MR Approach, MRI in Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Understanding LI-RADS: A Primer for Practical Use, MRI of the Liver after Locoregional and Systemic Therapy, Diffusion Weighted Imaging of the Liver: Techniques and Applications, Hepatic Iron and Fat Quantification Techniques, Perfusion Imaging in Liver MRI, MR Elastography, Treatment Planning Before Hepatobiliary Surgery: Clinical and Imaging Considerations, MRI/MRCP of Benign and Malignant Biliary Conditions, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Peter Liu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, Michigan

