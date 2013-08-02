Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery - Print and E-Book
5th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
• Liver function and failure
• Hepatic, biliary and pancreatic anatomy
• Laparoscopy in staging and assessment of hepatobiliary disease
• Benign liver lesions
• Primary malignant tumours of the liver
• Colorectal liver metastases
• Non-colorectal hepatic metastases
• Portal hypertension
• The spleen
• Gallstones
• Benign biliary tract diseases
• Malignant lesions of the biliary tract
• Acute pancreatitis
• Chronic pancreatitis
• Pancreatic adenocarcinoma
• Non-adenocarcinoma of the pancreas
• Hepatobiliary and pancreatic trauma
• Index
Description
Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.
Key Features
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
- Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049699
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057045
Reviews
"This is an updated edition on hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery in a series of well-written and well-referenced books.
This book is a concise, useful and up to date source of information for speciality registrars and practising consultants in the field of hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery. It might be particularly useful for junior trainees with little or no HPB exposure who wish to come up to speed quickly with the sub-speciality." Reviewed by: Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Date: Nov 2014
About the Editors
O. James Garden Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Regius Professor of Clinical Surgery, Clinical Surgery, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, UK.
Rowan W Parks Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgical Sciences, Clinical Surgery, The University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK