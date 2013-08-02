Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery - Print and E-Book - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702049613, 9780702049699

Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery - Print and E-Book

5th Edition

A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice

Editors: O. James Garden Rowan W Parks
eBook ISBN: 9780702049699
eBook ISBN: 9780702057045
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 2nd August 2013
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

• Liver function and failure
• Hepatic, biliary and pancreatic anatomy
• Laparoscopy in staging and assessment of hepatobiliary disease
• Benign liver lesions
• Primary malignant tumours of the liver
• Colorectal liver metastases
• Non-colorectal hepatic metastases
• Portal hypertension
• The spleen
• Gallstones
• Benign biliary tract diseases
• Malignant lesions of the biliary tract
• Acute pancreatitis
• Chronic pancreatitis
• Pancreatic adenocarcinoma
• Non-adenocarcinoma of the pancreas
• Hepatobiliary and pancreatic trauma
• Index

Description

Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.

This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.

"This book is a concise, useful and up to date source of information for speciality registrars and practising consultants in the field of hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery."
Reviewed by: Qaiser Jalal and Ali Majeed, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, Nov 2014

Key Features

  • The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.

  • Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.

  • Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702049699
eBook ISBN:
9780702057045

Reviews

"This is an updated edition on hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery in a series of well-written and well-referenced books.

    This book is a concise, useful and up to date source of information for speciality registrars and practising consultants in the field of hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery. It might be particularly useful for junior trainees with little or no HPB exposure who wish to come up to speed quickly with the sub-speciality." Reviewed by: Sheffield Teaching Hospitals   Date: Nov 2014

    About the Editors

    O. James Garden Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Regius Professor of Clinical Surgery, Clinical Surgery, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, UK.

    Rowan W Parks Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Surgical Sciences, Clinical Surgery, The University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

