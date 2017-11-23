Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Current and Future Challenges
Description
Hepatitis C in Developing Countries: Current and Future Challenges explores the current state of HCV in several countries, including Africa, Asia and South America. It maintains a dedicated focus on the epidemiology, clinical patterns, virologic diversity, coinfections, natural history and progression, complications, and response to standard of care (SOC) pegylated interferon and ribavirin therapy of HCV with recommendations specific to middle and low income countries. Readers will find detailed information on the burden of HCV infection from a global health and economic perspective, along with data from multicenter trials on DAAs that have enrolled patients infected with HCV non-genotype 1.
Key Features
- Features coverage on the prevention of, or inhibition of, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma
- Presents data from trials on patients with diverse ethnic backgrounds and those infected with genotypes 3, 4, 5, 6
- Addresses the epidemiology, modes of transmission, socio-political aspects, genotypes, and co-infections of Hepatitis C
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and graduate students in the areas of virology, hepatology, pharmacology, epidemiology and microbiology
Table of Contents
1. Global Burden of Hepatitis C
Section 1.1 The Public Health and Health Care Burden of Hepatitis C Infection
Section 1.2 The Economic Burden of Hepatitis C Infection
Section 1.3 The Social Burden of Hepatitis C Infection
2. The Epidemic of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Section 2.1 HCV Statistics in Developing Countries
Section 2.2 The Growing Challenge of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2.a Epidemiology of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2.b Modes of Transmission of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2 c Socio-political Aspects of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2.d. Hepatitis C Genotypes in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2 e. Clinical Patterns and Complications of Hepatitis C Infection in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2.e Access to Hepatitis C Treatment in Developing Countries
Subsection 2.2.f. Impact of Coinfections on Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Section 2.3 Macro and Micro-economics of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
3. The Magnitude of Hepatitis C Problem in Specific Regions
Section 3.1 Hepatitis C in Egypt
Section 3.2 Hepatitis C in Africa
Section 3.3 Hepatitis C in the Middle East
Section 3.1 Hepatitis C in Indian Subcontinent
Section 3.2 Hepatitis C in Latin America
Section 3.3 Hepatitis C in Southeast Asia
4. Challenges of Hepatitis C in Developing Countries
Section 4.1 Direct Acting Antiviral Agents in Developing Countries
Section 4.2 Challenges of Producing Drugs and Potential Vaccines for Hepatitis C Specifically for Developing Countries
Section 4.3 Ethics of Hepatitis C Clinical Trials and Research in Developing Countries
Section 4.4 Applications of Genetics in Developing Countries
Section 4.5 Hepatitis C Surveillance and Prevention in Developing Countries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 23rd November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032343
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128032336
About the Editor
Sanaa Kamal
Professor Sanaa Kamal works at the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology within in the Ain Shams Faculuty of Medicine. She is a leading authority on the treatment and stidy of hepatitis C.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Ain Shams Faculty of Medicine, Cairo, Egypt