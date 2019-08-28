Hepatitis B Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-2

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Tarek Hassanein has assembled top experts in hepatology to bring current information on the topic of Hepatitis B Virus. The issue provides the most current information on the prevention and care of infected patients. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Global perspective on HBV infections in the era of effective vaccines; Understanding the natural history of HBV infection and the new definitions of cure and the endpoints of clinical trials; HBV/HCV coinfection in the era of HCV-DAAs; Antiretroviral effects on HBV/HIV coinfection and the natural history of liver disease; Impact of HBV infection on HCC and liver transplantation; HBV in pregnant women and their infants; WHO guidelines for prevention, care and treatment of individuals infected with HBV: A US perspective; Reconciling the difference between the major HBV treatment guidelines: AASLD, EASL, APASL; HBV/HDV coinfection: A challenge for therapeutics; and The effects of hepatic steatosis on the natural history of HBV infection. Readers will come away with the current information they need to manage patient outcomes.