Hepatitis B Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682282

Hepatitis B Virus, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-2

1st Edition

Authors: Tarek Hassanein
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682282
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2019
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Tarek Hassanein has assembled top experts in hepatology to bring current information on the topic of Hepatitis B Virus. The issue provides the most current information on the prevention and care of infected patients. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics:  Global perspective on HBV infections in the era of effective vaccines; Understanding the natural history of HBV infection and the new definitions of cure and the endpoints of clinical trials; HBV/HCV coinfection in the era of HCV-DAAs; Antiretroviral effects on HBV/HIV coinfection and the natural history of liver disease; Impact of HBV infection on HCC and liver transplantation; HBV in pregnant women and their infants; WHO guidelines for prevention, care and treatment of individuals infected with HBV: A US perspective; Reconciling the difference between the major HBV treatment guidelines: AASLD, EASL, APASL; HBV/HDV coinfection: A challenge for therapeutics;  and The effects of hepatic steatosis on the natural history of HBV infection. Readers will come away with the current information they need to manage patient outcomes.

About the Authors

Tarek Hassanein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA

